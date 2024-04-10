Opinion

POLL: Federal Character

 In terms of adhering to federal character in appointments, who do you think has performed better between Former President Buhari and Incumbent President Tinubu?

This poll will run for one week  November 14th – 20th, 2023

Just In

Opinion

Things you didn't know about Pete Edochie

Just In

advert

Sports

POLITICS

More Trouble for Soludo, as Anambra Central Stakeholders Drum Support for Ozigbo

Kenechukwu Ofomah April 8, 2024
0
News Politics

PDP and IPAC Clash Over Jigawa LG election Delay Proposal

Hassan Haruna April 2, 2024
0
News Politics

Northern group warns that Nigeria’s democracy is at risk

Hassan Haruna March 22, 2024
0
News Politics

Padding: Obi Says It’s Not Late to Review 2024 Budget

Kenechukwu Ofomah March 19, 2024
0
News Politics

APC warns Tinubu: Getting 2% votes in FCT will be tough in 2027

Muhammed Hassan March 19, 2024
0
News Politics

Business

advert

Tech & Innovation

Editor's Picks

advert

Gist

COLUMNS

iNTERVIEW

Reviews