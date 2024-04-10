- “Chelsea Has not Seen the Real Me Yet” -Enzo
- FC Bayern to be Without Serge Gnabry for the Moment
- Pressure mounts on Governor Yusuf to disclose Kwankwaso’s records amid Ganduje probe.
- CSOs ask NERC to Exempt Borno State from ‘anti-people’ electricity tariff hike.
- Betta Edu is demanding $50 million from BBC News or else threatening a lawsuit.
In terms of adhering to federal character in appointments, who do you think has performed better between Former President Buhari and Incumbent President Tinubu?
This poll will run for one week November 14th – 20th, 2023
The Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ) has taken a stand, advocating for a thorough probe into Ganduje’s tenure. The current situation surrounding Alhaji Umar Ganduje, the former governor of Kano State, is rife with accusations of corruption. Their appeal is grounded in the…
A coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) operating in Borno State has issued a plea to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory…
Betta Edu, the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, has issued a stern warning to the British Broadcasting…
Stakeholders of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Nasarawa State have drummed support for former gubernatorial candidate, Dr.…
Showing up for friends when they are grieving is one of the biggest forms of comfort one can give, and…
Things you didn't know about Pete Edochie
Sports
Chelsea player, Enzo Fernández, believes he has not yet displayed his full potential in the Premier League since joining Chelsea. The Argentine revealed that…
FC Bayern Munich has reported that it will be without its German…
Real Madrid and Manchester City shared the spoils in a six-goal thriller…
Arsenal and Bayern Munich settled for a 2-2 draw during the first…
Manchester United has reported that it’s Football Director John Murtough is to…
Everton FC has received a two-point deduction from the English FA for…
Arsenal’s English defender, Ben White, emerged as the clear winner of the…
POLITICS
Business
Nigerian startups garnered $160 million in capital in the first three months of this year, despite a slowdown in fundraising…
Tech & Innovation
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has revolutionized the way we work, live, and communicate. It has become an essential tool for businesses and individuals alike, providing innovative solutions…