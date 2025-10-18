Anglican Church Urges INEC to Stop Early 2027 Campaigns, Decries Insecurity and Bad Roads

The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has urged the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN), to immediately caution politicians and stop the premature campaigns for the 2027 general elections.

The appeal was made by Mrs. Angela Eberechukwu Ndukuba, President of the Mothers’ Union, Women’s Guild, Priceless Jewels, and Girls Guild, during the 26th Annual Diocesan Women’s Conference held on Saturday in Abuja. The event was themed “The Unchangeable Promises of God: The Covenant Keeping God.”

Mrs. Ndukuba expressed concern that politicians were already focused on 2027 campaigns even before completing two years in office, instead of concentrating on governance and addressing the country’s many challenges.

“We call on INEC to call politicians to order so that they can face their responsibilities and follow electoral guidelines,” she said. She also congratulated the new INEC chairman and prayed that God would use him to bring sanity to Nigeria’s electoral system.

Speaking on the farmer herder crisis, Mrs. Ndukuba lamented that many women are now afraid to go to their farms for fear of being attacked, raped, or killed.

She condemned the destruction of farmlands by cattle, describing it as wicked and one of the causes of food shortages in the country.

She further stated that in some communities, herders have taken over ancestral lands, forcing the original inhabitants into Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps despite there being no civil war.

Commenting on the poor state of federal roads, she described many of them as “death traps and kidnappers’ routes.” She appealed to the Minister of Works to ensure that road projects are evenly distributed and properly executed across the country.

Mrs. Ndukuba also commended the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for improvements in the nation’s capital but urged him to repair key roads, including the Idu-Zhidu Road and the access road to the Anglican International Academy.

On air travel, she called on aviation authorities to regulate airfare prices, noting that despite an increase in the number of airlines, ticket prices remain too high for low-income earners.

Encouraging women to remain strong in faith, she said, “With God, nothing happens by accident. What you are going through now may be part of His plan to fulfil His promises for your life.”

The conference also included thanksgiving, prayers, and recognition of retired clergymen, as well as tributes to those facing challenges and congratulations to members who received promotions and other blessings.