2027: Tinubu, Don’t Bother Campaigning in Kogi, There’s No Opposition Here– Yahaya Bello

Former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has declared that President Bola Tinubu need not campaign in Kogi ahead of the 2027 elections, boasting that the state remains firmly under the control of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Saturday at an endorsement rally for President Tinubu and Governor Usman Ododo’s second-term bid, Bello dismissed opposition elements in the state as insignificant.

“President Tinubu, you don’t even need to come to Kogi State to campaign in 2027. There is no opposition here,” Bello said to loud cheers from supporters. “Those making noise somewhere have not seen the lion. When the lion roars, they will run with their tails.”

The former governor hailed Tinubu as a unifying leader destined to be remembered long after his tenure.

“Every great nation must have a leader everyone gravitates towards—and Tinubu, you are that leader. We will follow you even after you leave office,” he said.

Bello also expressed gratitude to the President for what he described as significant infrastructural developments, federal appointments, and improved security in Kogi.

He commended Governor Ododo’s performance, describing him as Tinubu’s “excellent son,” and vowed that under the APC, “Kogi and Nigeria will reach the promised land.”