As Benfica’s presidential race heats up, one of the leading candidates, Joao Diogo Manteigas, has stirred fresh debate about Jose Mourinho’s future at the club.

Manteigas believes the Portuguese tactician’s focus may already be shifting toward managing the national team rather than building a long-term project at the Lisbon side.

Mourinho’s return to Benfica earlier this year, 25 years after his brief spell in charge, was celebrated as a homecoming for one of Portugal’s most decorated managers. The 62-year-old signed a two-year deal and immediately brought discipline and confidence to the squad. Yet, according to Manteigas, Mourinho’s ambitions lie far beyond the Estádio da Luz.

Internal conversations inside Benfica’s leadership circles have admitted the likelihood of Mourinho’s short-term stay, particularly given his well-known desire to train the Sources close to the team claim both Mourinho and management understand his future with the club depends on Portugal’s performance at the 2026 World Cup.

Manteigas lauded Mourinho’s winning mindset, dubbing him “the right coach to make Benfica champions,” but warned that his dedication might not go beyond the present season. Confirming rumors of an early departure, he disclosed that Mourinho’s contract has a clause letting either side terminate the agreement after one year with compensation.

During his unveiling at Benfica, Mourinho hinted at his long-term ambition of directing the national team, noting he had always seen his comeback to Portuguese football through that road. Manteigas grabbed on that confession and said Mourinho’s ultimate goal is the national team, and his present duty may just be Become a gateway to that aim.

The October 25 presidential election has increased political stress to Mourinho’s shaky circumstances. While opponents like Manteigas and Joao Noronha Lopes have advocated for long-term planning beyond Mourinho’s tenure, incumbent Rui Costa, who set up Mourinho’s comeback, has run on continuity and progress.

Mourinho’s next move could alter both Benfica’s path and Portuguese football’s future with Portugal qualifying for the World Cup and Roberto Martínez’s future yet to be determined.