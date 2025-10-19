Ohanaeze Slams FG for Shutting Out Southeast from Gas Projects

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Forum of State Presidents has taken a swipe at the Federal Government for allegedly sidelining the Southeast in the country’s gas pipeline development plans.

We gathered that the forum expressed its anger during a press conference held in Awka, Anambra State, where it accused the government of deliberately ignoring the region despite its enormous natural gas potential.

Speaking on behalf of the forum, the Rivers State President of Ohanaeze, Mr. Livingstone Wechie, urged the Federal Government to extend gas infrastructure projects to the Southeast to ensure that the region enjoys the benefits of its natural endowments.

“We urge the Federal Government to establish gas infrastructure in the Southeast, where Nigeria holds some of its largest gas deposits,” he said.

Wechie described the exclusion of the Southeast from the national gas pipeline network as both “unacceptable and unjustifiable,” lamenting that it perpetuates decades of economic and infrastructural marginalisation.

“This continued omission, in spite of the Southeast’s huge gas reserves and industrial potential, reinforces the narrative of long-standing neglect,” he stated.

The Ohanaeze leader also renewed calls for the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), stressing that his incarceration continues to wound the collective spirit of the Igbo people and stall peace-building efforts.

“We appeal to the President to rise above sentiment and release Nnamdi Kanu so that Igbo people can have peace,” he pleaded.

While commending President Bola Tinubu for setting up the South-East Investment Company and the South-East Development Commission, Wechie urged the President to go beyond token gestures by taking concrete actions that promote inclusion and equity.

“This will give them a greater sense of belonging and enhance political and economic inclusiveness,” he added.

He also hailed Governors Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra and Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi for their efforts in promoting regional unity and cooperation, urging other Igbo political figures to rally behind Kanu’s release to restore public trust and regional stability.

Wechie further threw his weight behind the proposed creation of Anioma State, calling on the National Assembly and President Tinubu to expedite the constitutional processes necessary for its establishment.

He concluded by appreciating Senator John Mbata, leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, for his role in fostering unity and safeguarding Igbo interests globally, while urging all Igbos at home and abroad to participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise to strengthen their political influence in national affairs.