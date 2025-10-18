Six Kashim Ibrahim University Students Injured in Car Crash After Social Week Celebration

Six students from Kashim Ibrahim University (KIU), Maiduguri, were seriously injured in a car accident on Friday night after the school’s Social Week closing ceremony. Eyewitnesses said the crash was caused by reckless driving.

The accident happened near Gambari Village along the Maiduguri – Konduga road. It involved a Hilux van carrying the students and a truck loaded with cement. The impact left six students injured three with broken legs and three with broken arms.

According to witnesses, the Hilux driver was speeding and making dangerous turns while celebrating.

“They were coming back from the event, playing loud music and cheering. The driver was driving too fast even though people told him to slow down. He tried to avoid a pothole and crashed into a truck,” said Musa Ibrahim, an eyewitness.

Rescue workers and passers-by quickly helped the victims and took them to Umaru Shehu Ultra-Modern Hospital for treatment.

Medical staff later transferred three of the critically injured students to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) for further care.

A senior university official, who asked not to be named, called the incident “a sad but avoidable tragedy.” He blamed it on careless driving and disregard for traffic rules.

“It’s unfortunate that what should have been a happy celebration ended this way. We always warn students against reckless behavior, but some don’t listen,” he said.