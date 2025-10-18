spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 18, 2025 - 5:00 PM

Six Kashim Ibrahim University Students Injured in Car Crash After Social Week Celebration

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Six students from Kashim Ibrahim University (KIU), Maiduguri, were seriously injured in a car accident on Friday night after the school’s Social Week closing ceremony. Eyewitnesses said the crash was caused by reckless driving.

 

The accident happened near Gambari Village along the Maiduguri – Konduga road. It involved a Hilux van carrying the students and a truck loaded with cement. The impact left six students injured three with broken legs and three with broken arms.

 

According to witnesses, the Hilux driver was speeding and making dangerous turns while celebrating.

 

“They were coming back from the event, playing loud music and cheering. The driver was driving too fast even though people told him to slow down. He tried to avoid a pothole and crashed into a truck,” said Musa Ibrahim, an eyewitness.

 

Rescue workers and passers-by quickly helped the victims and took them to Umaru Shehu Ultra-Modern Hospital for treatment.

 

Medical staff later transferred three of the critically injured students to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) for further care.

 

A senior university official, who asked not to be named, called the incident “a sad but avoidable tragedy.” He blamed it on careless driving and disregard for traffic rules.

“It’s unfortunate that what should have been a happy celebration ended this way. We always warn students against reckless behavior, but some don’t listen,” he said.

Previous article
Anglican Church Urges INEC to Stop Early 2027 Campaigns, Decries Insecurity and Bad Roads
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Anglican Church Urges INEC to Stop Early 2027 Campaigns, Decries Insecurity and Bad Roads

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has urged the...

Ekiti, Oct 27: Date with destiny!

Abiodun Komolafe Abiodun Komolafe -
The allegations of contrived mayhem in the State of...

Army Rescues 21 Kidnapped Victims, Including Four Chinese Nationals, in Kwara and Kogi States

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued 21 kidnapped...

Nigerians Protest Rising Cost of Living, Demand Urgent Action to End Poverty

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Hundreds of Nigerians took to the streets of Abuja,...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Anglican Church Urges INEC to Stop Early 2027 Campaigns, Decries Insecurity and Bad Roads

News 0
The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has urged the...

Ekiti, Oct 27: Date with destiny!

Opinions 0
The allegations of contrived mayhem in the State of...

Army Rescues 21 Kidnapped Victims, Including Four Chinese Nationals, in Kwara and Kogi States

News 0
Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued 21 kidnapped...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x