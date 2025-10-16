Toyin Abraham Receives Honour Medal, Donates Five Bags of Rice

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has received the Golden Legends Honour Medal at the Allstar Charity event.

The award is presented to individuals who make a positive impact on the lives of others.

To celebrate the recognition, Abraham announced a personal donation to the charity.

On Instagram, she wrote:

“Honoured to receive the Golden Legends Honour Medal at this year’s @allstarscharity — awarded annually to individuals who continue to uplift and impact the lives of others positively.

To keep the spirit alive, I’m donating 5 bags of rice towards the cause. Together, we say #GameOnHungerOff. Grateful. Always an honour.”

At the premiere of her new film, Ginger, Abraham also spoke about her cultural background during an interview with TikToker Jarvis.

She explained that although she is from Auchi in Edo State, she cannot speak the Edo dialect because she was raised in a Yoruba environment and married a Yoruba man.

In her words:

“I can’t speak Edo. You know I was born and brought up in Yoruba land. And I married a Yoruba man. So I’m practically Yoruba. I can’t even speak Edo; not one bit. But there’s no Yoruba I can’t speak.”

Toyin Abraham is a Nigerian actress, filmmaker, and producer known for her roles in Yoruba and English-language films.

She began her acting career in 2003, becoming one of Nollywood’s most popular figures, known for movies such as Alakada Reloaded, Elevator Baby, and Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper.

She has also produced movies including Malaika and Yetunde. She has a strong presence on social media where she’s often regarded as Oversabi Aunty.