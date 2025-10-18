spot_img
Not Again! I Can’t Stand the Violence! — Regina Daniels’ Viral Video Sparks Talk of Marital Crisis

CelebsEntertainmentGistGossip
— By: Pius Kadon

  Seeing Regina Daniels And Senator Ned Nwoko’s 5 Years Of Blissful Marriage As An Inspiration For Married Couples In Nollywood
Regina Daniels and Husband Ned Nwoko

A video of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels in visible distress went viral on X on Saturday, October 18, 2025, provoking a storm of speculation about the state of her marriage to Senator Ned Nwoko.

In the clip widely shared across social platforms, Regina is surrounded by several people amid a tense scene. She is heard shouting: “In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing, but in my own house, I am a Queen. Not again. I can’t stand the violence, it’s too much.”

The footage shows men who appear ready to intervene, with one holding a stick, suggesting a heated confrontation. Those nearby try to calm her, but the immediate cause of the outburst is not clear from the video.

The viral clip reignited public interest in the couple’s marriage, long scrutinised because of their 40-year age gap and Senator Nwoko’s polygamous lifestyle.

Regina is reported to be his sixth and youngest wife.

The News Chronicle observed that Regina had celebrated her birthday on October 10, and days earlier posted a light-hearted story about losing and then receiving a replacement ring from her husband.

That post now stands in stark contrast to the distress visible in the viral footage.

Regina’s brother, Ojeogwu Samuel Danhillman (known as Sammy West), posted in support of his sister on Instagram, angrily accusing the senator. He wrote — in part — that anyone who beats a woman “whether na my sister or not, I go fight with my blood,” and warned: “Senator Ned Nwoko, you get luck say after you beat my sister again… I swear I for burst all your jaw.”

As of press time, neither Regina Daniels nor Senator Ned Nwoko has issued an official statement addressing the video or the accusations.

Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
