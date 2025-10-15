spot_img
October 15, 2025 - 3:21 PM

WCQ2026: Super Eagles Eye Redemption Against Gabon in Play-Off Duel

Sports
— By: Pius Kadon

BREAKING: 2026 WCQ: FIFA Strips South Africa of 3 Points, Hands Nigeria Fresh Hope
Photo Credit: Super Eagles

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn to face Gabon in the semi-finals of the African section of the 2026 FIFA World Cup play-offs, following the conclusion of the group stage qualifiers.

 

In the other semi-final, DR Congo will square off against Cameroon, setting up two high-stakes encounters as Africa’s final contenders battle for a lifeline to the World Cup.

 

The play-offs — featuring the four best runners-up from the nine qualifying groups — will take place in Morocco from November 13 to 16. Both semi-final fixtures are slated for November 13, with the winners advancing to a single-leg final on November 16.

 

The ultimate victor will book a spot in the inter-confederation play-offs in March 2026, where they’ll fight for a place at the World Cup finals in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
