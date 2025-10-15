Juventus Monitoring Chelsea’s Enzo Maresca as Pressure Grows on Igor Tudor

Juventus are reportedly weighing up a potential managerial change, with Chelsea’s Enzo Maresca emerging as a strong future candidate should current boss Igor Tudor fail to steady the ship.

Despite remaining unbeaten in Serie A this season, the Turin club’s momentum has slowed, and frustration is beginning to surface over a string of draws that have hindered their early progress.

Reports from Italy suggest the Juventus hierarchy is closely monitoring Maresca’s development in England. The Italian tactician, who once played for Juventus, has enjoyed a remarkable rise at Chelsea, where he guided the club to a UEFA Conference League triumph and a FIFA Club World Cup victory within a year of taking charge.

His composed tactical style, focus on structured build-up play, and ability to revive a struggling side have reportedly impressed decision-makers in Turin.

The News Chronicle gathered that while no official approach has been made, Juventus view Maresca as an ideal long-term successor rather than an immediate replacement. His familiarity with the club’s culture and values, combined with his growing reputation as one of Europe’s most modern-minded coaches, makes him a natural fit for the Bianconeri’s future ambitions.

For now, however, Juventus remain committed to Tudor, even as murmurs of discontent grow among supporters and pundits. The Croatian manager’s preference for a rigid three-man defensive setup has come under fire, particularly after goalless results against AC Milan and Bologna.

Club insiders believe the next few matches will be pivotal in determining his future, with the team’s upcoming clash against Cesc Fabregas’ Como viewed as a crucial test of both tactical flexibility and leadership.

Maresca, meanwhile, appears settled at Stamford Bridge, where he has a contract running until June 2029. Chelsea’s board reportedly enjoys a harmonious relationship with the manager, who remains focused on sustaining the club’s Premier League and European resurgence.

Still, Juventus’ admiration for their former midfielder persists. Should results continue to stagnate in Turin, Maresca’s name could quickly shift from long-term prospect to serious contender for the Juventus bench.