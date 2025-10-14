Amupitan and Nigeriaâ€™s Chance for Electoral Renewal

The recent announcement ofÂ Joash AmupitanÂ as the newÂ Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)Â presents a pivotal moment for Nigeriaâ€™s democracy.

Amupitanâ€™s appointment has been widely welcomed, given hisÂ impeccable credentials, distinguished record, and reputation for integrity, offering Nigerians hope that the electoral system can regain credibility and public confidence.

As he assumes this crucial national responsibility, Amupitan faces the dual challenge ofÂ building on the achievements of his predecessor, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, whileÂ avoiding the missteps that have undermined previous electoral exercises. Nigerians expect nothing short ofÂ free, fair, and credible elections, and Amupitanâ€™s leadership will be measured by his ability to meet that expectation.

One key area where he can make a meaningful difference is in theÂ deployment of technology. Tools like theÂ Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS)Â have already enhanced the integrity of elections, but there is room for improvement. Amupitan must ensure that technology is not only sustained but strengthened to prevent manipulation, reduce irregularities, and build trust in the process.

Importantly,Â the only controversy surrounding his appointmentÂ has been theÂ claim that he was part of President Bola Tinubuâ€™s legal teamÂ during the 2023 election tribunal proceedings. However, that allegation has beenÂ categorically debunked.

TheÂ Coordinator of the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team, Babatunde Ogala, SAN, clarified in a statement on Friday thatÂ Amupitan was not among the 123 lawyersÂ assembled to defend Tinubu at the tribunal. Ogala went further toÂ challenge anyone making the allegation to produce evidenceÂ proving otherwise. This clarification should put the matter to rest and allow Amupitan to focus on the enormous task ahead without distraction.

Beyond managing perceptions, Amupitan must think deeply aboutÂ the legacy he will leave behind. He should owe his allegiance to the people of Nigeria and not his appointor, President Bola Tinubu. He should lead by example and run a credible and transparent INEC which will ensure a level playing field for all candidates and theor political parties. History remembers every INEC chairmanâ€”not just for the elections they conducted but for theÂ integrity and courageÂ with which they carried out their duties.

Names like Prof. Attahiru Jega, Prof. Maurice Iwu, and Prof. Mahmood YakubuÂ still spark mixed reactions today, illustrating how public service is judged long after one leaves office. Amupitan should therefore be guided by the awareness thatÂ his good name is his greatest assetÂ and that posterity will assess his stewardship fairlyâ€”or harshlyâ€”depending on how faithfully he serves the Nigerian people.

If he succeeds, future elections under his watch could rivalâ€”or even surpassâ€”theÂ June 12, 1993 presidential election, still regarded as Nigeriaâ€™s freest and fairest. Achieving this will requireÂ vision, discipline, and unwavering independence, as well as a steadfast commitment to ensure that every vote truly counts.

Nigeria stands at a crossroads. With Joash Amupitan now leading INEC, there is a genuine opportunity toÂ restore confidence in the ballot box,Â elevate electoral standards, andÂ leave behind a legacy of transparency and fairness. The nation is watchingâ€”and hopingâ€”that under his leadership, democracy in Nigeria will take a firmer and more credible step forward.

Akinsuyi, former group politics editor of the Daily Independent, writes from United Kingdom. He can be reached atÂ shabydayo@gmail.com.