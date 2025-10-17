spot_img
October 17, 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo Could Return to Manchester United in Leadership Role After Retirement

Sports
— By: Ken Ibenne

Cristiano Ronaldo Could Return to Manchester United in Leadership Role After Retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo could be considering a future comeback to Manchester United—but this time not as a player. Former Red Devils defender Danny Simpson has alluded that in an effort to “make Manchester United great again,” the Portuguese star is open to accepting a senior or ambassadorial position at the club once he retires. 

 

Staying among football’s most iconic characters, Ronaldo is now contracted with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr till 2027, therefore keeping him active well into his forties. Though he is getting older, he shows no symptoms of slowing down. He keeps scoring routinely in the Saudi Pro League and keeps up top fitness standards.

 

Still, discussions of his post-playing career are already gaining speed. Many near the five-time Ballon d’Or victor believe he could move into football management, club ownership, or a senior executive position after retiring his cleats. Many ex-teammates and experts have much discussed a possible meeting with Manchester United, where he first gained worldwide renown.

 

Ronaldo’s strong ties to Manchester United are still there despite his contentious exit in 2022. According to sources close to the player, he Especially in leadership, strategic, and global branding capabilities, has a true interest in helping the club’s future success outside the field.

 

Speaking in an interview, Danny Simpson pointed out that Ronaldo’s entrepreneurial acumen and attitude make him the ideal choice for a position requiring higher-level decision-making. He further stated that in a more strategic way, the Portuguese forward “cares profoundly about the club” and would most probably wish to return “to make United great again.”

 

Other former United players have expressed comparable thoughts. Quinton Fortune proposed Ronaldo may even take an executive or boardroom role; Wes Brown feels he has the intelligence and power to accept one. Given his great success both on and off the field, part-owner Teddy Sheringham likewise likened Ronaldo’s post-retirement route to that of David Beckham, expecting he would pursue worldwide projects while still closely connected to Old Trafford.

 

Though Ronaldo hasn’t disclosed his next moves, his growing CR7 brand empire—covering apparel, hospitality, and fitness—points to the possibility that he could combine commercial leadership with football clout. guaranteeing his legacy spans long beyond his playing years at Manchester United.

Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne
