SEC and SMEDAN Partner to Open Capital Market Opportunities for Small Businesses

The Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) and Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Created to provide small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) access to long-term financing via the Nigerian capital market.

Signed in Abuja, the agreement represents a significant step toward connecting Nigeria’s more than 40 million registered micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with organized financial systems. It is meant to improve the nation’s financial inclusion campaign, generate employment, and help President Bola Tinubu’s goal of creating a $1 trillion economy.

Speaking at the event, SEC Director-General Dr. Emomotimi Agama said the partnership would be a game changer for small companies looking for sustainable funding choices. Integrating small and medium-sized businesses into the capital market, he pointed out, would not only increase their growth potential but also make them more competitive and resilient inside Nigeria’s changing economic scene.

SMEDAN Director-General Charles Odii said that the collaboration would help small businesses overcome difficulties in obtaining cheap financing. He pointed out that the capital market offers small enterprises an underused chance to get equity and debt funding consistent with legal criteria.

The News Chronicle observed that the memorandum of understanding will establish a cooperative structure that will help MSMEs to meet corporate governance and compliance criteria required for market participation. Moreover, it will offer guidance and training to assist company owners in getting ready for listing possibilities and drawing in investment.

The deal supports more initiatives by both universities to strengthen the financial system of the nation and diversify funding sources beyond conventional banking channels. The project seeks to lessen SMEs’ reliance on short-term loans and encourage more general economic expansion by allowing them access to capital market tools.

Partnership has been lauded by industry leaders as a relevant initiative that might unleash fresh capital into Nigeria’s SME sector, boost productivity, and significantly help to increase the national GDP.