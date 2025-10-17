spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 17, 2025 - 1:10 PM

SEC and SMEDAN Partner to Open Capital Market Opportunities for Small Businesses

Business
— By: Ken Ibenne

SEC and SMEDAN Partner to Open Capital Market Opportunities for Small Businesses

The Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) and Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Created to provide small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) access to long-term financing via the Nigerian capital market.

 

Signed in Abuja, the agreement represents a significant step toward connecting Nigeria’s more than 40 million registered micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with organized financial systems. It is meant to improve the nation’s financial inclusion campaign, generate employment, and help President Bola Tinubu’s goal of creating a $1 trillion economy.

 

Speaking at the event, SEC Director-General Dr. Emomotimi Agama said the partnership would be a game changer for small companies looking for sustainable funding choices. Integrating small and medium-sized businesses into the capital market, he pointed out, would not only increase their growth potential but also make them more competitive and resilient inside Nigeria’s changing economic scene.

 

SMEDAN Director-General Charles Odii said that the collaboration would help small businesses overcome difficulties in obtaining cheap financing. He pointed out that the capital market offers small enterprises an underused chance to get equity and debt funding consistent with legal criteria.

 

The News Chronicle observed that the memorandum of understanding will establish a cooperative structure that will help MSMEs to meet corporate governance and compliance criteria required for market participation. Moreover, it will offer guidance and training to assist company owners in getting ready for listing possibilities and drawing in investment.

 

The deal supports more initiatives by both universities to strengthen the financial system of the nation and diversify funding sources beyond conventional banking channels. The project seeks to lessen SMEs’ reliance on short-term loans and encourage more general economic expansion by allowing them access to capital market tools.

 

Partnership has been lauded by industry leaders as a relevant initiative that might unleash fresh capital into Nigeria’s SME sector, boost productivity, and significantly help to increase the national GDP.

Previous article
IMF Warns Nigeria Over Rising Debt and Oil Dependence Amid Fiscal Reform Push
Next article
Cristiano Ronaldo Could Return to Manchester United in Leadership Role After Retirement
Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

FIFA Backs Trump’s Authority to Relocate World Cup Matches Over Security Concerns

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Acknowledging U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion that he might...

Mamelodi Sundowns Eye Historic Win in Nigeria as Champions League Clash Looms

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Going into their CAF Champions League match versus Remo...

Nigeria’s Global Hunger Index Rating: A National Case For Concern

Musa Ilallah Musa Ilallah -
The Nigerian Guardian newspaper recently reported that an international...

Cristiano Ronaldo Could Return to Manchester United in Leadership Role After Retirement

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Cristiano Ronaldo could be considering a future comeback to...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

FIFA Backs Trump’s Authority to Relocate World Cup Matches Over Security Concerns

Sports 0
Acknowledging U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion that he might...

Mamelodi Sundowns Eye Historic Win in Nigeria as Champions League Clash Looms

Sports 0
Going into their CAF Champions League match versus Remo...

Nigeria’s Global Hunger Index Rating: A National Case For Concern

Opinions 0
The Nigerian Guardian newspaper recently reported that an international...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x