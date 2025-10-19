Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis

Fr. Justine John Dyikuk

Dear friends in Christ,

On the Twenty-Ninth Sunday of the Year, C – Mission Sunday (October 19, 2025), I bring you greetings and God’s blessings!

Theme: Pray Until Something Happens (PUSH)

Introduction

Friends in Christ, on Mission Sunday, our readings draw attention to the value of perseverance as pilgrims of hope. The first reading narrates how Aaron and Hur held Moses’ hands up until God granted Israel victory over the Amalekites. In the second reading, St. Paul reminds all Christians to keep to the truth. In the gospel, Jesus tells the story of a wicked judge who granted the wishes of a poor widow, teaching the value of Praying Until Something Happens (PUSH).

Review of the Readings

The first reading (Ex. 17:8-13) reveals how the hand of Moses became weary when the people of Israel were fighting the Amalekites. It states that Aaron and Hur held Moses’ hands up until God granted victory to his people.

In the second reading, (2 Tm. 3:14-4:2) St. Paul urges all to keep to the truth they have received. He discloses that the Scripture contains the truth of the faith and wisdom of salvation. He contends that all scripture is inspired and profitable to refute error, guide people’s lives, and teach towards holiness. He encourages pastors of souls to be faithful stewards who preach the gospel, refute falsehood, correct error, embrace obedience, and be patient in teaching.

The gospel (Luke 18:1-8) reading narrates the parable of the ruthless judge and the widow. Jesus reveals how the widow kept going to this Judge who neither feared God nor man. But since she kept pestering him, he had no option but to grant her desires. In like manner, he insisted that God would see justice done to those who call on him day and night. And he asks, when God comes, will he find any faith on earth?

Takeaway Lessons

Just as Aaron and Hur, who can be likened to members of the laity, assisted in holding the hand of Moses until victory was won, priests and religious are urged to embrace the principle of subsidiarity and co-responsibility by jointly working with the laity to win souls for Christ. The story of Israel’s victory over the Amalekites points to developing adequate preparation and disposition in prayer, requisite alertness, proper decorum, and reliance on the Holy Spirit as energizer and pillar of support. The second reading urges us to be faithful stewards on the one hand and pastors of souls to jettison sugar-coating the gospel and instead, refute falsehood, correct error, embrace obedience, and be patient in teaching, on the other. Amid a terminal illness, job search, financial mess, hopeless situation in your family, and intractable wars, our liturgy encourages perseverance in prayer by seeking, asking, and knocking on the door with expectant hope. Mission Sunday reminds us that some give to the mission by going (priests and religious) and some go to the mission by giving (members of the laity). This urges us to support Pope Leo’s mission appeal during the special collection for Mission Sunday.

Conclusion

The world seems to be drifting towards conflicts and wars, entertainment and egoism, indifferentism and irreligion, materialism and vanity. Jesus’ question in the gospel then comes to mind: “When God comes, will he find any faith on earth?” I advise everyone to measure the size of his or her faith to answer this question. May the Holy Spirit empower us to pray persistently like ancient Israel led by Moses and his assistants, as well as the poor widow, who persevered until her request was granted. Amen. Have a terrific week ahead!