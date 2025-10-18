Nigerians Protest Rising Cost of Living, Demand Urgent Action to End Poverty

Hundreds of Nigerians took to the streets of Abuja, the nation’s capital, to protest the rising cost of living and widespread poverty on Saturday.

The peaceful demonstrations also took place in Lagos, Yola, Yobe, Nasarawa, and other states, showing growing frustration over hunger, unemployment, and inequality.

The protest in Abuja was organized by the newly formed Movement for the Transformation of Nigeria (MOTiON).

The march started from the Labour House, moved to the Federal Ministry of Finance, and later returned to the starting point.

Many protesters carried placards with bold messages such as “Our pots are empty because the system is broken,” “We refuse to normalize poverty in a rich nation,” and “President Tinubu, we cannot eat promises! Feed us with justice and good governance.” Others read, “139 million Nigerians in poverty Enough is Enough!” These signs expressed the anger and pain of millions of Nigerians struggling to survive in a country rich in resources.

The protest was held to mark the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty and called for quick government action to lift over 100 million Nigerians out of extreme poverty.

The demonstrators demanded better funding for agriculture, stronger social welfare programs, and transparent use of public funds to ensure that help reaches those in need.

Dr. Andrew Mamedu, Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, spoke to the protesters and highlighted the need to tackle the root causes of poverty.

He noted that corruption and lack of transparency cost Nigeria about $18 billion every year. He urged the government to work closely with civil society and the media to monitor how funds are spent, as was successfully done in 2018.

Dr. Mamedu also called for a National Poverty Summit to combine existing policies into a single, effective plan for fighting hunger and poverty. He added that open bidding processes and proper funding for anti-corruption agencies are necessary to stop waste and mismanagement.

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) also addressed the protesters virtually, saying, “Nigerians have no reason to be hungry.” He blamed weak institutions that “promote poverty instead of progress” and called on citizens to turn their anger into organized demand for change.

“Our democracy has become one of elections without accountability,” Falana said. “MOTiON aims to ensure that our institutions serve the people, not oppress them.”

Hawa Mustapha, the convener of MOTiON, listed six major demands of the movement. These include holding a national dialogue on poverty, creating three million jobs within two years, and expanding school feeding programs.

“We should not have 31 million Nigerians going to bed hungry,” she said. “Nigeria has enough resources and agricultural potential to feed its people. Enough is enough.”

Protesters also demanded wider social protection such as cash transfers, affordable healthcare, and access to education for the 139 million Nigerians living in multidimensional poverty.

They vowed to continue peaceful protests every month, carrying empty pots and pans to symbolize hunger and unfulfilled promises, until the government takes real action.

As MOTiON continues to grow, many see it as the beginning of a new movement for justice and equality in Nigeria. “This is just the beginning,” Mustapha declared. “We will not stop until Nigeria truly works for all its citizens.”