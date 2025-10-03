Reps Push for Single-Day Polls Ahead of 2027 Elections

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, says lawmakers are weighing constitutional amendments that would see all elections in Nigeria conducted on a single day.

Currently, presidential and National Assembly polls are held together, while governorship and state assembly elections take place separately. Abbas argued that merging them into one-day voting would improve turnout and enhance credibility.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday while receiving a European Union delegation, Abbas said the proposal forms part of broader electoral reforms under review. These include reserved seats for women and persons with disabilities, financial autonomy for institutions, clearer roles for traditional rulers, and a harmonized electoral calendar.

“In our own thinking, this will help reduce the electoral process and boost voter participation,” Abbas noted.

He urged the EU to back advocacy and public awareness campaigns, stressing that state assemblies must endorse the reforms before they can take effect.

The National Assembly is expected to vote later this month on a raft of constitutional amendment bills. Previous attempts to introduce same-day elections have repeatedly failed.