spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 18, 2025 - 12:23 PM

AMAA 2025: Burkina Fasoâ€™s Katanga and Nigeriaâ€™s Lisabi Lead the Nominations

EntertainmentNews
â€” By: Esther Salami

â€”

The Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) has released the list of nominees for its 21st edition withÂ Katanga: Dance of The ScorpionsÂ andÂ Lisabi: The UprisingÂ leading the nominations.

The announcement introduced a diverse selection of films and talents from across the continent.

Leading the nominations isÂ Katanga: Dance of The ScorpionsÂ from Burkina Faso with ten nominations. Nigeriaâ€™sÂ Lisabi: The UprisingÂ follows with seven, whileÂ AlgiersÂ from Algeria earned four, andÂ Freedom WayÂ from Nigeria received three.

In the Best Actress in a Leading Role category, nominees include Nigeriaâ€™s Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Osas Ighodaro, and Shaffy Bello, alongside Rwandaâ€™s Analisa Munyana, South Africaâ€™s Danica De La Ray Jones, Ethiopiaâ€™s Getahun Hailu and Florence Mariserena, and Algeriaâ€™s Meriem Medjkane.

For Best Actor in a Leading Role, the list features Lateef Adedimeji forÂ Lisabi: The UprisingÂ (Nigeria), Keenan Arrison forÂ The Heart is a MuscleÂ (South Africa), Debebe Eshetu forÂ For Love, for Land, for PowerÂ (Ethiopia), Adjetey Anang forÂ Last StopÂ (Ghana), Ayden Croy forÂ Old Righteous BluesÂ (South Africa), Bizimana Hussain forÂ Small GodsÂ (Uganda), Mahamadi Nana forÂ Katanga: Dance of The ScorpionsÂ (Burkina Faso), and Nabil Asli forÂ AlgiersÂ (Algeria).

Eight films are nominated for Best Film, representing different regions of Africa. The contenders areÂ AlgiersÂ (Algeria),Â 3 Cold DishesÂ (Nigeria),Â The Heart is a MuscleÂ (South Africa),Â Small GodsÂ (Uganda),Â For Love, For Land, For PowerÂ (Ethiopia),Â Katanga: Dance of The ScorpionsÂ (Burkina Faso),Â Last StopÂ (Ghana), andÂ Lisabi: The UprisingÂ (Nigeria).

The 21st Africa Movie Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 9 at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Governor Kefas Signs â‚¦143.4bn Supplementary Budget to Tackle Key Sector Needs
Next article
Seyi Tinubu Gifts Sarah Martins â‚¦20m After Lagos Street Cooking Arrest
Esther Salami
Esther Salami
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Seyi Tinubu Gifts Sarah Martins â‚¦20m After Lagos Street Cooking Arrest

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has revealed that Seyi Tinubu,...

Governor Kefas Signs â‚¦143.4bn Supplementary Budget to Tackle Key Sector Needs

Emmanuel Awari Emmanuel Awari -
The Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has signed...

Tiwa Savage and the Burden of Sharing a Husband

Bagudu Mohammed Bagudu Mohammed -
I met Zainab some years ago at a leadership...

Tinubuâ€™s Presidential Pardon: Why The AGF Has No Power To Review The List

Victor Opatola Victor Opatola -
President Bola Tinubuâ€™s recent grant of state pardon to...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Seyi Tinubu Gifts Sarah Martins â‚¦20m After Lagos Street Cooking Arrest

News 0
Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has revealed that Seyi Tinubu,...

Governor Kefas Signs â‚¦143.4bn Supplementary Budget to Tackle Key Sector Needs

News 0
The Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has signed...

Tiwa Savage and the Burden of Sharing a Husband

Opinions 0
I met Zainab some years ago at a leadership...

Subscribe

Â© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x