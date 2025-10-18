AMAA 2025: Burkina Fasoâ€™s Katanga and Nigeriaâ€™s Lisabi Lead the Nominations

The Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) has released the list of nominees for its 21st edition withÂ Katanga: Dance of The ScorpionsÂ andÂ Lisabi: The UprisingÂ leading the nominations.

The announcement introduced a diverse selection of films and talents from across the continent.

Leading the nominations isÂ Katanga: Dance of The ScorpionsÂ from Burkina Faso with ten nominations. Nigeriaâ€™sÂ Lisabi: The UprisingÂ follows with seven, whileÂ AlgiersÂ from Algeria earned four, andÂ Freedom WayÂ from Nigeria received three.

In the Best Actress in a Leading Role category, nominees include Nigeriaâ€™s Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Osas Ighodaro, and Shaffy Bello, alongside Rwandaâ€™s Analisa Munyana, South Africaâ€™s Danica De La Ray Jones, Ethiopiaâ€™s Getahun Hailu and Florence Mariserena, and Algeriaâ€™s Meriem Medjkane.

For Best Actor in a Leading Role, the list features Lateef Adedimeji forÂ Lisabi: The UprisingÂ (Nigeria), Keenan Arrison forÂ The Heart is a MuscleÂ (South Africa), Debebe Eshetu forÂ For Love, for Land, for PowerÂ (Ethiopia), Adjetey Anang forÂ Last StopÂ (Ghana), Ayden Croy forÂ Old Righteous BluesÂ (South Africa), Bizimana Hussain forÂ Small GodsÂ (Uganda), Mahamadi Nana forÂ Katanga: Dance of The ScorpionsÂ (Burkina Faso), and Nabil Asli forÂ AlgiersÂ (Algeria).

Eight films are nominated for Best Film, representing different regions of Africa. The contenders areÂ AlgiersÂ (Algeria),Â 3 Cold DishesÂ (Nigeria),Â The Heart is a MuscleÂ (South Africa),Â Small GodsÂ (Uganda),Â For Love, For Land, For PowerÂ (Ethiopia),Â Katanga: Dance of The ScorpionsÂ (Burkina Faso),Â Last StopÂ (Ghana), andÂ Lisabi: The UprisingÂ (Nigeria).

The 21st Africa Movie Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 9 at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.