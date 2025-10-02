2027: I am Willing to Step Aside for a Younger Candidate- Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has declared that he is ready to drop his 2027 presidential ambition if a younger and widely acceptable candidate emerges under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In an interview with BBC Hausa on Wednesday, Atiku dismissed insinuations of desperation for power, stressing that his interest lies in offering Nigerians a credible alternative.

“My being in the 2027 race does not prevent anyone from contesting. If a vibrant and widely accepted younger candidate emerges, I am willing to step aside,” he said.

The former VP challenged Nigerian youths to take center stage in politics, promising his full backing if one of them secures the party’s ticket.

He maintained that his mission is not personal ambition but rescuing the country from leaders who, he said, have held it hostage.