African Teams: Qualified, Still in the Hunt, and Out for 2026 World Cup

The race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has created thrills, pain, and historical events. Some countries have established their spots; others hold onto hope; a few see their aspirations vanish.Â

These teams not only qualified early, but some early, some like Morocco and Egypt, notably reduced goals conceded – clean sheets were one factor in their supremacy.

Six African teams have confirmed their places in the 2026 FIFA World Cup thus far. They are Cape Verde, Ghana, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia. Cape Verdeâ€™s presence is especially historic â€” this is their first-ever qualification, as they topped Group D ahead of Cameroon.

Morocco won all seven of their games in the group stage to finish it perfectly. Maintaining an unbroken run far into their campaign, Tunisia has also gotten praise.

With 26 points and a commanding goal difference, Egypt locked in their place. Ghana came at the top of their group with 25 points. A convincing 3-0 win over Somalia sealed Algeria’s qualification.

Yet to Qualify, But Still in the Hunt

Many African teams continue struggling for their position. Whether they require victories, goal difference, or just avoid defeat will depend on the final group pairings. Depending on future games, teams in this category include Cameroon (just behind Cape Verde), Nigeria, South Africa, Ivory Coast, and others. To make it, these squads must play well in the other games.

Eliminated or Likely Not Going

Certain countries can no longer qualify despite their best efforts; they lost points or endured losses that rendered qualifying mathematically impossible. Tight losses or subpar results have struck out nations including Senegal, DR Congo, and others. Fans are already shifting their attention to reconstruction and the following qualifying cycle.

For several African countries, The News Chronicle observed that this effort goes beyond simply a shot at the World Cup. It serves as an indicator of belief, progress, and infrastructure. Teams that qualified did so under pressure and with small margins. Those still in the mix must beat not only opponents but also expectations. And those out have to learn from the errors this cycle provides.

Every group game counts as CAF opens places for 2026, and only qualified teams are celebrated. Those competing should get ready, while others prepare for next time. For many, the adventure finishes here; others start a new chapter.