2027: I Won’t Step Down- Atiku Denies Claim He’ll Yield to Younger Candidate, Clarifies BBC Hausa Interview

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has debunked claims that he vowed to quit the 2027 presidential race for a younger candidate.

Spokesman to the former PDP’s Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general election, Paul Ibe, in a statement made available to The News Chronicle on Thursday, said reports twisting Atiku’s BBC Hausa interview were “inaccurate and misleading.”

“At no point did the Waziri Adamawa state, suggest, or imply that he intends to step down,” Ibe clarified after reviewing both the video and transcripts.

He explained that Atiku merely encouraged young Nigerians and other aspirants to join the contest, stressing that he would support any candidate who emerges through a fair primary.

Ibe warned against “stretching interpretation to the point of mischief,” insisting that the narrative pushed by some media outlets does not reflect Atiku’s actual words.