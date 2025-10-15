Bezos’ Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Trims Amazon Holdings by $12.6 Billion

Over the last year, MacKenzie Scott, American millionaire and philanthropist, has dramatically lowered her Amazon.com Inc.

stake by around 42%. Revealed in a new regulatory filing released on Tuesday, this points to a significant change in one of the most closely monitored personal riches worldwide.

According to the document dated September 30, Scott holds 81.1 million Amazon shares, down from 139 million a year before. Based on Tuesday’s closing price, this decline is predicted to be worth approximately $12.6 billion.

The News Chronicle observed that the most recent change in Scott’s assets could represent her increasing emphasis on strategic philanthropy, which has marked her public life since her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019, which was highly public.

Though Bezos maintained voting authority and yearly disclosure of her holdings, as part of that arrangement Scott got about 4 percent of Amazon’s total shares.

Though she donated billions, Scott’s wealth is still significant, mostly because Amazon’s stock is increasing. Her wealth before the most recent filing was estimated at $41.2 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Her regular divestments have often come before significant grants to social causes and grassroots groups over the years.

According to her Yield Giving platform, she gave almost 200 charities $2 billion in 2024 alone. This enhanced her total charitable donations of more than $19 billion during the previous five years. Unlike conventional billionaire giving, her approach is unique in that she favors smaller, community-based projects and eschews demanding reporting standards.

Earlier sources suggest that Scott has sold shares of her Amazon stock to support her charity spree. She apparently sold $8 billion of stock in November 2024 to help U.S.-based organizations; in 2023, she gave $12 million to Howard University. The College of Medicine donated $436 million to Habitat for Humanity.

Analysts claim that Scott’s recent action confirms her reputation as a strong influence in contemporary philanthropy, one transforming the way ultra-rich people give back. Her ongoing drop in Amazon stock, together with her enormous contributions, emphasizes a consistent commitment to redistributing wealth and helping groups advance social and economic justice.