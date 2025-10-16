spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 16, 2025 - 4:51 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo Nears 1,000 Career Goals After Setting New World Cup Qualifying Record

Sports
— By: Ken Ibenne

Cristiano Ronaldo Nears 1,000 Career Goals After Setting New World Cup Qualifying Record

Following yet another international record, Cristiano Ronaldo has once more redrafted football history and draws near to the improbable 1,000-goal mark.

With amazing scoring consistency for both club and nation, the Portuguese celebrity, now 40, defies expectations and age.

 

With his brace in Portugal’s 2–2 tie against Hungary on Tuesday, Ronaldo became the World Cup qualifying all-time leading scorer. Two goals brought his total in 51 World Cup qualifiers to 41, therefore passing former Guatemala forward Carlos Ruiz’s mark of 39. Lionel Messi trails behind with 36 goals.

 

Across his illustrious career, Ronaldo has scored 948 career goals: 143 for Portugal in 225 appearances and 805 for his clubs in 1,068 games. HHis amazing lifespan is further underscored by his ongoing superiority in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League, where he has recorded 104 goals in only 117 appearances for Al-Nassr.

 

With his two-year contract remaining at Al-Nassr and his current scoring pace, Ronaldo is on track to surpass the 1,000-goal threshold by October 2026. Analysts think the landmark might come if he keeps his present average of over 50 goals per calendar year—a record he has kept since 2010. even sooner, particularly if Portugal makes it to the next World Cup.

 

Continuing a run of outstanding performance levels unmatched in modern football, Ronaldo has already amassed 32 goals in all competitions in 2025 alone. Still, his most productive year was 2013, when he scored 69 goals and took home the Ballon d’Or.

 

With 608 goals with his right foot, 181 with his left, and 157 with his head, Ronaldo’s goals show his all-around attacking ability. From outside the box, he has scored 135 goals, including 64 free kicks and 178 penalties. At Real Madrid, where he scored 311 LaLiga goals, his most successful club season came; his Champions League total of 140 is still an all-time high.

 

From Sevilla, his favorite victim with 27 goals, to Luxembourg on the international stage, Ronaldo’s hunger for goals remains insatiable. With 948 goals and counting, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner shows no signs of slowing down as he marches toward the ultimate milestone—1,000 career goals.

Previous article
Mourinho’s Benfica Future in Doubt as He Eyes Portugal National Team Role
Next article
Elections in Nigeria: The Governors or the People?
Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Customs Officer Found Dead in Katsina Hotel, Three Women Detained

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
A Customs officer, identified as Assistant Superintendent of Customs...

Toyin Abraham Receives Honour Medal, Donates Five Bags of Rice

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
Nigerian actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has received the...

BREAKING: Senate Confirms Professor Joash Amupitan as New INEC Chairman

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Senate has confirmed Professor Joash Amupitan as the...

Why AI Tokens Survived the Crypto Crash Caused by Trump’s Tariff Threat

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
The recent crash in the global cryptocurrency market does...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Customs Officer Found Dead in Katsina Hotel, Three Women Detained

Community 0
A Customs officer, identified as Assistant Superintendent of Customs...

Toyin Abraham Receives Honour Medal, Donates Five Bags of Rice

Gist 0
Nigerian actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has received the...

BREAKING: Senate Confirms Professor Joash Amupitan as New INEC Chairman

News 0
The Senate has confirmed Professor Joash Amupitan as the...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x