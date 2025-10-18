Army Rescues 21 Kidnapped Victims, Including Four Chinese Nationals, in Kwara and Kogi States

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued 21 kidnapped victims, including four Chinese nationals, during coordinated operations across Kwara and Kogi States.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Polycarp Okoye, said the rescue mission took place on Thursday, October 17, 2025.

He explained that the operation involved soldiers from the 2 Division, 12 Brigade in Lokoja, and the 22 Armoured Brigade in Ilorin, all under Operation FANSAN YAMA a military campaign designed to eliminate bandits and kidnappers in the North Central region.

According to the statement, the victims included 14 men, 5 women, 1 infant, and 4 Chinese nationals. Some of them had been held captive for over four months before being freed.

Lt. Col. Okoye added that the success was part of the army’s renewed efforts to strengthen security and end kidnapping in the area.

He said, “Through coordinated operations by our troops in Lokoja and Ilorin, we successfully rescued 21 kidnapped victims. The bandits were forced to release their captives after we intensified our attacks on their hideouts.”

The army reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and restoring peace in Kwara, Kogi, and other parts of the country affected by insecurity.