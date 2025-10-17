spot_img
Hockey Victory: Nkom Takes Nigeria to Africa’s Helm

Sports
— By: Merit Ugolo

Simon Nkom

The President of the Nigeria Hockey Federation (NHF), Simon Nkom, has been elected into the Executive Board of the African Hockey Federation (AfHF) during the federation’s 25th Ordinary Congress held in Ismailia, Egypt.

The high-profile gathering, which convened leading hockey administrators and stakeholders from across Africa, signified a major step forward in shaping the future of hockey governance on the continent.

Nkom’s emergence on the board is seen as a reward for his unwavering dedication, visionary leadership, and remarkable contributions to the advancement of hockey in Nigeria and across Africa.

Expressing gratitude after his election, Nkom thanked his colleagues for their trust and pledged to continue working passionately towards elevating the sport’s profile at the continental level.

The congress also paid tribute to Nigeria’s Prof. Ediga Agbo, who completed a remarkable 10-year tenure as a member of the AfHF Executive Board.

He received special recognition from the President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), Tayyab Ikram, and the President of the African Hockey Federation, Seif Ahmed, in honour of his lasting impact on hockey development and administration across Africa.

The Nigerian federation described the accomplishments of both Nkom and Agbo as a reflection of the country’s growing stature in African hockey and their steadfast commitment to building a legacy of excellence in the sport.

Merit Ugolo
Merit Ugolo
