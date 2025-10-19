Magaji Hails AbdulRazaq for Reviving Kwara’s Sports Glory

Magaji Hails AbdulRazaq for Reviving Kwara’s Sports Glor

By Merit Ugolo

The Executive Chairman of the Kwara State Sports Commission, Bola Magaji, has lauded Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for breathing new life into the state’s sporting sector through massive infrastructure renewal and targeted investment.

Magaji gave the commendation on Saturday during a facility tour organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara Council.

According to him, the governor’s administration has set a new standard for sports development in the state by revamping long-abandoned facilities and restoring pride to the sporting community.

“I can proudly say I was a founding member of this complex in 1977, and I was already working here at the time. What I have seen today is monumental.

This facility was abandoned for years, but the governor believed that such a legacy should not be left to decay.

He came to our aid and a lot has changed. From the gate, you can see the roads are now tarred and most of the buildings have been renovated or reconstructed,” he said.

Describing AbdulRazaq’s intervention as visionary and people-centered, Magaji noted that “leadership is about considering the general public, not personal gain. What the governor has done here is a legacy.”

He recalled that the sports complex was originally constructed by former military governor, George Innih, but had suffered neglect over the years due to high maintenance costs—until the current administration stepped in.

“The governor has helped us in terms of roads, equipment and buildings,” Magaji emphasised.

He also highlighted the administration’s growing support for local athletes, noting that several have gained both national and international recognition under the governor’s leadership.

“A lot of our athletes have been sponsored to travel abroad. Opportunities like this were never available before,” he said.

Magaji cited a recent example of a six-year-old boy from Offa who won a scrabble competition featuring 180 participants, attributing the success to the government’s renewed investment in sports.

He further mentioned athletes such as Eniola Bolaji, who earned an Olympic medal in para-badminton, as evidence of the state’s growing reputation in sports.

“Before now, our athletes were leaving to represent other states, but today they are proudly representing Kwara and winning medals,” Magaji stated.

“Many of our young people are now engaged in various sporting activities instead of cultism or hooliganism,” he added.

Magaji described the Kwara State Stadium as one of the most comprehensive in the country, noting that “no stadium in any state can match Kwara stadium,” as it accommodates virtually all sports except golf.

“We can host 32 different sports here without needing to go elsewhere,” he said.

He concluded by revealing plans to construct a mini golf course within the complex as part of ongoing efforts to further expand the state’s sports infrastructure.