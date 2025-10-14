spot_img
October 14, 2025 - 12:21 PM

We’ll Give Everything for Nigeria — Troost-Ekong Vows All-Out Fight Against Benin

Sports
— By: Pius Kadon

We’ll Give Everything for Nigeria — Troost-Ekong Vows All-Out Fight Against Benin

Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong, has assured fans that the team is fully prepared to give their all as Nigeria battles the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in a decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier today at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

The three-time African champions, led by coach Éric Chelle, currently sit third in Group C with 14 points from nine matches. To book a ticket to the World Cup, Nigeria must defeat Benin and hope South Africa drop points against Rwanda.

Addressing journalists ahead of the crunch tie, Troost-Ekong admitted that the team’s qualification fate isn’t entirely in their hands but promised a spirited performance.

“There are players here who want to make names for themselves and others who want their names written in history,” he said. “Tomorrow may not be 100 per cent in our hands, but we’ll give everything to win.”

With qualification hanging by a thread, the Super Eagles will be banking on experience, teamwork, and home support to keep their World Cup dream alive.

Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
