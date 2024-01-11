Bandits Kill Village Head, 3 Children, Others In Katsina  

A village head, Magaji Haruna Zaure and his three children, have been killed by armed Bandits who stormed Kukar Babangida town in Jibia local government area of Katsina state.

According to a resident of the area who prefers to remain anonymous, told the media that eight other lives were lost in the attack which began at about 10 pm Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

The resident was quoted as saying; “Three were killed together with the son of the village, Idris Haruna, in the same house, while two were the watchmen of a company, Tinna Tech. The terrorists slaughtered one of the watchmen and shot the other with a gun”. They have also set two trucks of the company and one other gulf car ablaze.”

Also, another source from the town, who authenticated the incident, equally stated that an unspecified number of women were kidnapped during the attack.

While alleging that the planned attack was uncovered since around 5pm Wednesday when the terrorists were sighted converging around Taka-Tsaba and Yargeza villages, the source added that security operatives were alerted but unfortunately nothing much was done to prevent the occurrence of the unfortunate event.

He maintained further; “We were assured by the security agents that there was adequate security reinforcement to come should there be any attack, but unfortunately the bandits operated for several hours without any challenge. Only an operation vehicle came after the attackers had left”.

Residents of the area hinted that two notorious terrorists are currently operating in and around Jibia local government area of the state.

