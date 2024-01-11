Ugandan Woman who Gave Birth To Twins At Age 70 Shares Photos                

A Ugandan woman simply identified as Ms Safina Namukwaya who gave birth to twins at the age of 70 via an in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), has shared the first pictures of her babies after being discharged from the health facility.

Recall that on November 29, 2023, at Women’s Hospital International and Fertility Centre (WHI&FC) in Uganda, Safina Namukwaya welcomed twins, a son and a daughter.

Meanwhile on 6 January, 2024 the mother of three brought her son and daughter home for the first time. It was gathered that the 70 year old named her daughter Shakira Babiyre Nabagala and her son Kato Shafique Kangave.

According to Dr Edward Tamale Sali – a fertility specialist at the hospital; “Ms Namukwaya is a “loving” and “playful” mother, adding: “She can’t stop staring at them.”

He added that at 70, Safina Namukwaya’s maternal love blossoms into a miracle, cradling twins alongside Dr Edward Tamale-Sali,

Photos shared on the hospital’s Facebook page were captioned. “Their hands hold not just babies, but gems of hope, proving that a mother’s love transcends time and age. In this emblematic moment at Women’s Hospital International and Fertility Centre, the joy of motherhood shines unblemished, echoing the resilient spirit of Africa where every dream is nurtured with love and care.”

Related Story.

Reports by local Ugandan outlet NTV Uganda announced that when the twins were born on 29 November, 2023, mother and babies are all well adding that both of the twins weighed 3 lbs, 7 oz. However it has been reported that the twins now weigh more than 5 pounds each.

The hospital felicitated with the joyous mother, stating that it is more than a “medical success; it’s about the strength and resilience of the human spirit.

Ms Namukwaya admitted to the outlet that her geriatric pregnancy was far from easy, saying: “There was a time I felt very sick because of the pregnancy. I spent nearly all my savings. Then I went to a hospital and talked to the doctor about my condition.”

Watch the Video Here

Dr Sali explained to the outlet that “Ms Namukwaya used a donor egg and her partner’s sperm for the in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedure. He added that the twins were born 31 weeks premature and had to be placed in an incubator,” Lib report.

It was gathered that before giving birth to her twins, she previously gave birth at age 66 in 2020 to a daughter, who is now three years old.

Reports have it that age limit for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and other medically assisted reproduction in the US is generally mid-50s, and the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) generally discourages embryo transfer in women over age 55.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...