Female Banker Who Committed Suicide In Lagos Gives Reasons

A 32-year-old staff of Globus Bank simply identified as Amarachi Ugochukwu has committed suicide. It was reported that she left a note beside her lifeless body on Wednesday 10 January 2024 in the staff toilet of the bank located in Ikorodu, Lagos state.

According to reports on the sad incident circulating on social media, Ugochukwu consumed the widely known insecticide called ‘Sniper’ to take her life.

In the suicide note, the deceased apologized to her parents and her family and gave reasons for disappointing them with suicide. She revealed that her mind was messed up as the future looked bleak for her.

[The note read in parts; “Nothing is working in my life, my figures are low, my brain is clogged up; the economy is getting harder, my decisions are wrong, my mind is messed up”.

The noted cited further; “The future doesn’t seem bright at all, I see extreme hardship. I can’t bear the pain anymore. I’m sorry mum, I’m sorry dad, I’m sorry Nene, Okwe, Toto Nazor, Chuchu, Ifunanya. Dear Lord, have mercy on me!”.

As at press time, Globus Bank where the deceased was a member of staff has not issued any statement regarding the sad incident.







Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...