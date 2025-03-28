Year 2025 Ramadan: Top 3 Comical Content Creators

I have devoted all my columns in the month of March—which coincides with the month of Ramadan—to Ramadan. This is the fifth column in that series (and with it) I shall conclude my discussion on Ramadan. In the month of Ramadan, Muslims all over the world strive harder to come closer to Allah than in any other month. This makes the fasting period a season in the Islamic calender year where Muslims seek spiritual upliftment. Muslims ply different paths to spiritual upliftment.

One’s socio-economic status goes a long way to determine which path of spiritual upliftment one chooses to tread. Some focus on reciting the Qur’an and other religious rituals. Many are committed to spending their hard-earned wealth to support Islamic programs. There are well-to-do Muslims who impose upon themselves the feeding of the poor throughout the fasting period. Yet, some few rich individuals make it a habit to perform ‘Umrah (lesser Hajj) in the month of Ramadan.

While I was contemplating on what to write to end my Ramadan series, I chanced upon a news item on Intel Region that reads: “Nigerians, others may face punishment as Saudi Arabia warns pilgrims against content creation during Hajj/Umrah.” That is a nice thing to do. Place of worship like the Ka’aba that requires presence of mind with earnest dedication to worship should not be turned to amusement park.

Did the Saudi Arabian Authority actually issue such a warning? I honestly don’t know as I was impatient to find out. But from the news headline, I got an inspiration to write on the above title. It is true that unnecessary religious content creation that appears too ridiculous is gradually supplanting earnest focus on acts of worship that should be solely done for Allah’s sake. What is even more disturbing is that the month of Ramadan has been marked, by some, for content creation rather than dedicated focus on worship. Below are some top content creations in Nigeria’s 2025 Ramadan.

A Lagos-based cleric used his Ramadan tafsir (lecture) as an avenue to accuse a fellow cleric of using diabolical means to mastermind his recent sickness. We were taught, in Islamic theology, that whatever befalls us of calamities is a trial from Allah. This is not to downplay the role of human agency in causing harm. But the basic thing that every Muslim should know is that sickness has a natural cause and could be a divine trial that no mortal is free from.

However, it is surprising that the self-acclaimed cleric lacks this basic belief or could not put it into practice. I thought the cleric accused of voodoo practice would resort to legal action against his accuser and insist that he should provide evidence of how the accused spiritually harmed him. The reaction of the accused only shows how Ramadan tafsir has become avenue for creating entertainment content. Attending the religious learning circles of this class of clerics amounts to a waste of time. Their Ramadan lectures are dry, empty, and bereft of spiritual refreshment. They are content creators at best.

Another top content creator is the son of our dear President Tinubu, Seyi, who also seized the opportunity Ramadan presents to create content. In his widely reported tour to northern Nigeria to feed ‘hungry’ Muslims with cooked rice and ‘danwake’ during Ramadan, we saw politics rather than a genuine desire to assist the vulnerable. In other words, it is politicization of Ramadan purposes other than spiritual.

In his address to an audience in Adamawa, Seyi described his father (President Tinubu) as the best thing that has ever happened to Nigeria and Nigerians. He ended up entertaining Nigerians and the fasting Muslims by creating engaging content. While I think he needs some tutorials in public speaking, as I mentioned last week, many Nigerians compare his energetic speech-giving style to that of secondary school debaters struggling to convince their audience. Interestingly, Martins Vincent Otse, a Nigerian social media influencer also known as verydarkman, did a mimicry of Seyi’s energetic content creation in a new viral video.

The topmost of all these content creators are are the organizers of a ‘religious’ festival in Zaria, Kaduna State. I find the festival the most ridiculous content creation in this month of Ramadan . The festival was named “Bikin Ranar Takalmin Annabi Yafi Kowa.” This means: “The Festival of Prophet’s Sandal is More than Everyone.” This festival was celebrated last Sunday which fell within the last ten days of Ramadan that Muslims are required to intensify acts of worship by retreating to some designated mosques for the purpose of worship.

What is even more ridiculous is how it creates a schism between clerics. Some hold that, truly, the Prophet’s sandal is more important than any creature (living or dead). Others argue that while the Prophet is undoubtedly the most important figure in history, such importance cannot be attributed to his sandal.

O my God! When I first heard of this baseless debate initiated by some idle hands and empty minds, the first question I asked is: where is the Prophet’s sandal which is now a topic of debate? At least I have to see the sandal before I can conclude whether it is better than me or I am better than it. That festival is utterly ridiculous. Those who organized it are content creators; they are not worshippers. It is an evidence of how religious bigotry can make supposedly sane people lose their sanity without being apparently mad.

How can any reasonable person be celebrating a sandal that does not even exist? Isn’t it comical? Must one be stupid to be religious? Is religiousness tantamount to stupidity? I searched for the answer to this question in the Qur’an. The answer I found is NO. Islam is not for stupid people who cannot use their brains. To be a Muslim, the Qur’an explicitly states, one needs to be intelligent, wise, and reasonable. The Qur’an addresses itself to men of understanding (Q 13 v 19), it invites men to reason (Q 4 v 82) and extols reasonableness and wisdom (Q 2 v 269; Q 15 v 75). One cannot be a fool and effectively be Muslim. Celebrating sandal cannot be religiousness; it is religiosity. Use your brain. Don’t be stupid.

As Ramadan gradually comes to an end, we beseech Allah to forgive all our sins and accept our righteous supplications. Happy Sallah in advance.

Abdulkadir Salaudeen

salahuddeenabdulkadir@gmail.com