Selena Gomez Calls Out Social Media Double Standards: ‘Women Face More Criticism Than Men’

American actress and singer Selena Gomez has spoken out about the intense scrutiny women endure on social media, emphasizing that they face far more criticism than men.

In a candid conversation on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, Gomez, 32, joined by her fiancé, songwriter and producer Benny Blanco, reflected on the pressures of online negativity while promoting their collaborative album, I Said I Love You First.

While Blanco takes a carefree approach—avoiding comments altogether—Gomez admitted that social media can be a tough space for women.

“Women have it much harder,” she stated. “When I get ready for an event, 90% of the time, I just hope to take the picture and sit down. People judge my character, they say I’m not white enough or not Mexican enough.”

She also noted the stark contrast in how men and women are treated online.

“Nobody cares about these things when it comes to men,” she said. “Women get judged for everything—from their looks to who they date. We just carry a lot.”

Gomez, who has been open about her struggles with body image, acknowledged that discussions about her weight continue to affect her.

“Everyone has something to say, and it’s really making me sad. Not even sad—because I’m not a victim, everyone. It just feels a bit bitter, and I feel guilty for saying that, but it’s true.”

Over the years, Gomez has stepped away from social media for her mental well-being. While she no longer keeps the apps on her phone, she recognizes their impact.

“I’m human, so of course, I sometimes read things, but most of the time, I ignore them,” she shared. “I understand the power of social media—it’s just tricky.”

Her words resonate with many women who experience similar online pressures, further highlighting the need for a more supportive and respectful digital space.