Anambra Guber: Group Calls for Equity, Deeper Micro-Zoning in Party Arrangements

On Thursday, a coalition of socio-political and religious pressure groups, civil societies, and non-governmental organisations called for the adherence to the principles of justice, equity, and fairness as political parties gear up for their primaries ahead of the November 8 Governorship Election in the state.

The coalition, Anambra Equity Movement, ANEM, made the call after its strategic meeting in Awka, the state capital.

The group is expressing concerns over the continued dominance of Catholics in the leadership of Anambra State.

Addressing a press conference after yesterday’s meeting, the leader and convener of the group, Engr. Tony Uche Chukwudi Ezekwelu stated that Catholics have held the governorship position for 23 uninterrupted years, making it just and equitable for the next governor to come from a non-Catholic denomination, particularly from the Anglican, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), or other Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) blocs.

Ezekwelu, who made it clear that it is the turn of the Anambra South Senatorial zone to complete another four-year term, called for further micro-zoning of the governorship seat to Nnewi North, Nnewi South, and the Ekwusigo region. According to him, the two other regions in the zone—the Old Aguata Region and the Ihiala Region—have had their turns.

The group further called on political parties to ensure that only partisan politicians who have grown through the ranks in the various political parties are given the parties’ tickets.

They noted that this would ensure sustainable political development within the state.

“We hereby passionately plead with all Catholic aspirants and respectfully urge the Church hierarchy to support our call for justice, equity, and fairness. Birthright and religious affiliation should not be used as a means of excluding competent individuals from holding elective political offices.

“Christian brotherhood and charity should reign supreme among Christians and all people of God in the state. Furthermore, Igbo Traditional Religious Worshippers should also be considered in future zoning arrangements,” he said.

Ezekwelu explained that the ANEM is dedicated to promoting justice, equity, and fairness in distributing elective and appointive political offices in Anambra State and Nigeria.

The movement, he said, is committed to ensuring that all Anambra citizens, regardless of geographical origin, religious belief, profession, class, gender, education, or any other classification, feel a sense of belonging.

This he said, they believe, will help prevent potential political and electoral violence that could arise from frustration over sustained political domination and intimidation.

“We are dedicated to using all effective means of mobilization and enlightenment to achieve our goals and make Anambra truly the light of the nation,” he added.

Ezekwelu also announced that the group plans to write to all Catholic bishops, traditional rulers, and various stakeholders, urging them to support and allow a non-Catholic to govern Anambra State.

Emphasizing that social unrest often stems from exclusion, Ezekwelu noted that continued political dominance by one group could lead to uncontrolled agitation and create problems within the state.

The group also expressed confidence in the zoning agreement but stressed that it should be fully reflected across all aspects of the system.