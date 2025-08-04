Tinubu Hails D’Tigress for Historic 5th Consecutive AfroBasket Title

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Nigeria’s national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, on their remarkable victory at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship, where they clinched their seventh African title and fifth in a row.

In a thrilling final on Sunday night at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, the Coach Rena Wakama-led side triumphed over Mali with a 78–64 win, further cementing their dominance in African women’s basketball.

President Tinubu lauded the team’s “skill, resilience, determination, and teamwork,” noting their ability to stage a comeback after losing the first quarter.

“Your superb performance throughout the competition has made Nigeria proud. Like the Super Falcons, you have inspired our young ladies. You embodied the indomitable Nigerian spirit, the power of unity, and the rewards of hard work,” the President said.

He emphasized the historic nature of their fifth straight championship win, adding: “You have written your names in history and shown the world what to expect out of Africa.”

The President also praised Coach Rena Wakama and her technical crew for their leadership, and commended the Nigeria Basketball Federation for their support.

“The Federal Government and Nigerians will never forget the sacrifices and remain grateful for the highly elevating performances,” he said.

President Tinubu assured the team of the government’s continued support as they prepare for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup next March, and expressed eagerness to receive the team in Abuja.

“I look forward to receiving the victorious team and the trophy in Abuja, while wishing you all a safe trip,” he added.