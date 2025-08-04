Tinubu Hails Journalism Icon on 85th Birthday, Celebrates Lifetime of Service to Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated veteran journalist and diplomat, on his 85th birthday, hailing his legacy as a towering figure in Nigeria’s media and public service landscape.

In a statement made available to The News Chronicle on Sunday, August 3, the President praised the celebrant’s transformative leadership at Daily Times in 1976, describing it as a golden era that restored the paper’s prestige and established it as one of Africa’s most influential newspapers.

“Your stewardship turned Daily Times into a powerhouse of journalistic integrity and intellectual rigour,” Tinubu noted, adding that the newspaper became a critical voice in shaping national discourse under his watch.

Beyond journalism, the President lauded the octogenarian’s distinguished diplomatic career, citing his service as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Argentina and Brazil, and his role as Special Adviser on International Relations.

“You are a patriot, intellectual giant, diplomat, and elder statesman whose unwavering dedication to Nigeria continues to inspire generations,” Tinubu said.

He concluded with a rousing tribute: “Happy 85th birthday and 85 hearty cheers to a life well lived!”