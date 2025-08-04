NASD Bounces Back with N129.3 Million Profit in Q2 as Fee and Interest Revenues Surge

The News Chronicle has gathered that NASD Plc, Nigeria’s leading over-the-counter securities market, recorded a strong rebound in the second quarter of 2025, posting a pre-tax profit of N129.3 million.

This marks a remarkable turnaround from the N29.7 million loss recorded in the same period in 2024.

The company reported a total profit before tax of N341.8 million for the first half of the year, a significant increase from the N62.4 million loss experienced in H1 2024.

Rising investor activity around unlisted securities and a dramatic rise in fee and interest income helped to drive this recovery. TNC knows this.

Rising to N237.6 million in Q2, a 224 percent year-over-year rise, fee and commission revenue was the star performer. Growing transaction volumes involving companies such as Okitipupa Oil, GeoFluids, and Air Liquide apparently contributed to this surge.

Furthermore, the deepening activity on the NASD platform were important financial vehicles like InfraCredit’s private placement and the N10 billion Jawa Pharmaceutical commercial paper program.

Interest income also increased noticeably, going from N9.8 million in Q2 2024 to N58.2 million in Q2 2025. Interest revenue for the six-month period climbed to N106.7 million, representing a 449 percent growth.

Higher operating expenses and employee benefits, which also increased during the quarter, are more than balanced by this income growth.

NASD’s entire operating income for Q2 came to N71 million, a sharp reversal from the N43.3 million operating loss in the same period last year, TNC discovered.

Emphasizing the company’s better financial state, total assets on the balance sheet side increased by 7.4 percent to N1.4 billion and retained earnings nearly tripled to N526.6 million.

NASD’s Managing Director, Eguarekhide Longe, pointed out that the exchange is growing its offerings around unlisted securities via digital platforms, including the Enterprise Portal, VentureRamp, Commercial Paper Platform, and Digital Securities Platform meant to boost corporate funding and innovation.

NASD’s board will recommend a 20 kobo cash dividend per share at its next Annual General Meeting along with a bonus issue of one new share for every five currently held—a move analysts claim shows increasing shareholder confidence.

NASD’s turnaround narrative demonstrates that with the right strategy and product innovation, Nigeria’s alternative capital market can flourish even in the face of more general economic uncertainty.