Police display three suspects in relation to Plateau killings

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) recently showcased three individuals linked to killings in Plateau State.

Additionally, 64 other suspects were paraded for a variety of crimes such as kidnapping, gun-running, one-chance incidents, armed robbery, and banditry across the country.

These suspects include three members of a gun-running syndicate connected to the Christmas Eve attack on villages in Plateau State, and four individuals apprehended in relation to a deadly bank robbery in Otukpo, Benue State.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed that the arrests were made by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Nigeria Police Force, targeting various criminal offenses.

ACP Adejobi mentioned that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, issued an order to employ tactical strategies to bring the perpetrators of these attacks to justice.

The suspects involved in the Plateau State Christmas Eve attack were found with an ash-colored Golf car, an AK-47 rifle, an AK-49 rifle, 1,000 rounds of live ammunition, and five magazines.

Efforts are underway by the police to apprehend additional individuals involved in these attacks, and the public will be kept informed as developments unfold, ACP Adejobi assured.

He also detailed an incident from December 13, 2023, where nine suspects were arrested by police operatives for attacking and killing three Fulanis in the Gaube area of Kuje Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja.

These arrests followed reports of the attack on three Fulanis who were traveling from Keffi, Nasarawa State, to the Niger/Kwara axis.

Operatives of the Special Tactical Squad (STS) swiftly acted, leading to the apprehension of nine suspects.

Among them, six were identified as members of the hunters and forest guards in Kuje Area Council of the FCT. The police spokesperson emphasized the ongoing efforts to ensure justice in these cases.

