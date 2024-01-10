ITF plans to improve skills of 20 million artisans in Nigeria

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has shared its intentions to enhance the skills of 20 million Nigerian artisans over the next four years.

This initiative, approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, aims to address the lack of professionalism among Nigerian artisans, leading to subpar quality in their work and potential job losses to foreign competitors.

During a meeting with trade associations in Abuja, the Director General of ITF, Afiz Oluwatoyin, emphasized the necessity of this upgrade.

He highlighted the current scenario where Nigerian artisans face challenges due to inadequate skills, receive lower payments compared to artisans in other countries, and sometimes lose job opportunities to foreigners.

Oluwatoyin outlined the plan, stating, “The president has given us the mandate to upskill 5 million artisans in the first year, and the next year, another 5 million.

So, in four years, we are to upskill 20 million artisans.” The focus is on assessing existing skills, providing international-standard training, and certifying artisans to improve their professional standing.

He expressed concern about Nigerian artisans being perceived as operating at a lower level, contrasting this with countries where artisans are highly respected and well-paid.

Oluwatoyin emphasized the need for Nigerian artisans to attain international standards, preventing the influx of foreign workers into the local market.

To execute this ambitious plan, Oluwatoyin revealed collaboration efforts with countries like Germany, Abu Dhabi, and the United Arab Emirates.

Training centers, both public and private, will be utilized for the upgrade, with talks underway to bring in international trainers to ensure certification aligns with global standards.

The DG urged multinational companies in Nigeria to support the project, highlighting its commendation by the United Nations.

Additionally, he mentioned partnerships with other government agencies, including the Vice President’s office, to facilitate soft loans and extension programs for artisans.

Representing the trade union, Motor Technicians Oseni Suleiman praised the DG of ITF for the commendable project, expressing the union’s commitment to supporting the plans for the upgrade of artisans in Nigeria.

The initiative not only aims to enhance the skills of artisans but also seeks to boost the economy by encouraging international work opportunities and improving the quality of locally produced goods.

