Atiku applauds Tinubu for suspending Betta, calls for Ministry restructure 

Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, expressed his approval for President Bola Tinubu’s decision to suspend the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, following the N585 million disbursement scandal in the ministry.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant, Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku criticized the National Social Investment Programme (NSIPA), designed to lift over 100 million Nigerians out of extreme poverty, stating that it had allegedly become a source of financial gain for officials of successive All Progressives Congress (APC) governments.

Atiku raised concerns about the competence of Edu, questioning why she was appointed to such a sensitive ministry and pointing out the oversight of Imaan Ibrahim, who had more experience in the development sector.

He also questioned the role of Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President, as Edu’s referee during her Senate clearance.

Highlighting the need for broader accountability, Atiku emphasized that Betta Edu should not be solely held responsible.

He called for an investigation into others who may have benefited improperly from funds meant for impoverished Nigerians, describing such actions as “demonic and tendentiously wicked.”

Atiku urged the government to initiate reforms within the humanitarian affairs ministry and other interventionist programs that appeared to function as financial resources for those in power.

He cited examples, including the continuation of the school feeding program during the COVID-19 lockdown and Betta Edu’s claim of disbursing funds to three million households during the yuletide, which lacked evidence according to him.

Atiku framed the issue as a systemic corruption problem within the APC, alleging that the party was draining the treasury while ostensibly claiming to support the poor and vulnerable segments of the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...