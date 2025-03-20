Police Crack Down on Crime, Neutralize 12 Bandits in Benue

In response to the directive from the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, for all state commands to take action against crime, police forces across the country have intensified efforts to tackle violent crimes such as robbery, kidnapping, and banditry.

The Benue State Police Command, through its Operation Zenda Joint Taskforce, has been conducting raids to curb criminal activities and enhance public safety.

On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, around 2 AM, operatives of the task force were ambushed by armed bandits while heading to a criminal hideout in Agwabi, Tombo Ward, Buruku Local Government Area.

A fierce gunfight broke out, but the police responded with superior firepower, overpowering the criminals. In the aftermath, 12 bandits were neutralized, while others managed to escape. Unfortunately, one police officer, Inspector Terfa Anyiatse, was fatally shot during the operation.

Additional raids in Daudu and Makurdi led to the recovery of seven locally made pistols, three AK-47 rifles, and the arrest of five suspected robbers and 32 suspected cultists.

The Inspector-General of Police praised the bravery and dedication of the officers involved in the operation and extended his condolences to the family of the fallen officer.

He reassured the public of the police force’s commitment to fighting crime and ensuring the safety of all citizens.

The public is encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police or other law enforcement agencies.