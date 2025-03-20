National Assembly to Debate Tinubu’s Rivers State Emergency Declaration Amid Tension

The National Assembly is set to discuss President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s controversial emergency declaration for Rivers State today.

The decision has sparked political tension and raised constitutional concerns following unexpected delays in both chambers.

The letter outlining the emergency declaration was supposed to be read in both the Senate and the House of Representatives yesterday but was delayed.

In the Senate, the motion was postponed twice due to a lack of quorum, as many senators were absent, reportedly because of Ramadan observances or pilgrimages to Saudi Arabia.

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs, confirmed that absent lawmakers were being recalled to Abuja. “By tomorrow morning, information will go out to other members who are fasting and praying at home. They will be here,” he assured.

In the House of Representatives, the debate turned heated as lawmakers clashed along party lines. Two female lawmakers, Blessing Amadi (PDP, Rivers) and Marie Ebikake, argued over whether the President’s decision was constitutional.

While the situation did not escalate into physical confrontation, some lawmakers banged on tables and shouted, “Nothing will happen here today!” Order was restored when Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who was presiding over the session, pointed out that schoolchildren on an excursion were present, which helped calm tensions.

The National Assembly has a strict 48-hour deadline to approve or reject the emergency declaration, which expires tomorrow (Thursday). This adds urgency to today’s proceedings.

Legal experts have raised concerns over Tinubu’s decision to swear in a Sole Administrator for Rivers State before securing parliamentary approval.

This move suggests he assumed the National Assembly would approve the emergency declaration, even though the required votes are not guaranteed.

As the vote nears, political analysts are debating the President’s strategy. Did Tinubu, known as a strong advocate for constitutional democracy, miscalculate the parliamentary numbers? Or does he have enough bipartisan support to push it through?

Some observers believe the Rivers State crisis is part of a bigger political maneuver involving Tinubu’s relationship with Nyesom Wike, the former Rivers governor and current FCT Minister.

Wike’s power struggle with the current Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, triggered the crisis, making this issue even more politically charged.