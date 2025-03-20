Chelsea Secures Two Wonderkids from Sporting CP, Club Confirms

Chelsea has confirmed that it has completed the signings of two Sporting CP midfielders, Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo, for a combined fee of around £62.4 million.

According to Sporting, winger Quenda, 17, will join Chelsea for a fee of up to £44 million but will remain in Lisbon until the end of the 2025-26 season. Meanwhile, Essugo, 20, who was signed for around £18.4 million, will join the Blues this summer following a loan spell at Las Palmas.

The club released a statement regarding both players’ transfers to the London side:

“Sporting SAD has reached a global agreement with Chelsea Football Club Limited (hereinafter Chelsea FC) for the transfer, on a permanent basis, of the sporting rights of the player Geovany Quenda.”

Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo have been impressive this season for Sporting and Las Palmas. Chelsea fans will be eager to see the two players join Enzo Maresca’s squad during the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup this summer in the United States.