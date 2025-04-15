Plateau Killings: Take-It-Back Movement Demands Governor Mutfwang’s Resignation

The Take-It-Back Movement has called for the immediate resignation of Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, following the killing of over 2,218 people in the state since April 2023.

In a statement released, the group described the ongoing violence as a deliberate massacre, made worse by silence, inaction, and government failure.

The movement criticized both the federal and state governments, accusing them of doing nothing meaningful to stop the attacks while top officials remain protected by heavy security in Aso Villa and Little Rayfield.

Juwon Sanyaolu, the group’s national coordinator, said the governments have been complicit in the killings, responding only with weak press statements and empty words. He referred to Section 14(2)(b) of the Nigerian Constitution, which states that the primary duty of government is to ensure the security and welfare of its citizens.

According to the movement, any government that fails to act while its people are being killed has lost its legitimacy.

The group demanded urgent action, including the arrest of those responsible for the attacks, compensation for affected families, and the rebuilding of destroyed communities.

Sanyaolu also accused President Tinubu and Governor Mutfwang of turning Nigeria into a place where violence is ignored and justice is absent.

Despite trillions of naira being budgeted for security over the years, the killings continue, often in the same locations, which the movement says raises serious questions about who is really protecting the attackers.

The statement ended with a strong call to action, urging all residents of Plateau State and Nigerians at large to stand up and say, “Enough is enough!”