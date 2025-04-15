Atiku Slams Tinubu Over Plateau Killings, Labels Him Incompetent

A ton of condemnation has followed Sunday’s brutal massacre in Zike community, Bassa LGA, Plateau State, where at least 51 lives were tragically lost in a violent attack.

The heartbreaking incident which occurred just days after a similar bloodbath in Bokkos LGA, has drawn a fiery response from former vice presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, who described the attacks as a “grim reminder of the worsening state of security in our country.”

In a strongly worded statement, issued on Tuesday April 15th, the former presidential Candidate did not mince words, placing blame squarely on the shoulders of President Bola Tinubu and his administration for what he called “a total collapse of the current security architecture.”

“These Nigerians died due to the incompetence of the Tinubu-led administration. The government has one job—protect lives and property—and it has failed miserably,” he added.

Atiku also spotlighted the growing crisis in Borno State, where escalating terrorist attacks have claimed lives and territories, a situation confirmed by both Governor Babagana Zulum and the Shehu of Borno.

He decried he sluggish prosecution of terrorists some of whom have been in custody since 2016, saying it emboldens violent groups.

“If the energy used to try political opponents was applied to prosecuting terrorists, we would be sending a different message. Instead, our justice system seems to tell terrorists that crime pays.”

He further called on the Attorney General of the Federation to prioritize terror cases, proposing the creation of special courts to fast-track justice. He also urged the National Assembly to empower state governments to properly arm their security outfits, describing the current setup as “a national disgrace.”

In a sobering appeal to citizens, the former vice president urged communities to shun collaboration with armed groups and instead support security agencies with vital intelligence.

“Security is a shared responsibility,” he noted.

While praising the bravery of Nigeria’s overstretched security forces, Atiku maintained that without political will and systemic reforms, their efforts would continue to fall short.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace. We owe them justice—and we owe this country a safer future,” he concluded.