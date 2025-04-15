Russian-African Intercultural Cooperation As A Tool Of Cultural Diplomacy

By Associate Professor Ksenia Tabarinzeva-Romanova

Culture is an integral part of modern international relations. Unfortunately, its role in the foreign policy agenda remains underestimated, for example, not a single UN sustainable development goal is directly related to culture. In times of crisis, cultural cooperation remains the only “stream” for interaction between states. It is with culture that acquaintance with a new country begins for further development and deepening of bilateral cooperation.

Methodologically, intercultural interaction should be studied from the point of view of the civilizational approach and the concept of “soft power”. It is also the result of cultural diplomacy of both parties. Cultural diplomacy itself is a branch of the state’s foreign policy aimed at achieving national interests through the use of various cultural resources.

The goals and objectives of cultural diplomacy are the preservation of cultural diversity in order to strengthen peace and stability, the development of intercultural dialogue, and the preservation of the world’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage.

In our essay, we will focus on a brief description of Russian-African intercultural cooperation using the example of the Sverdlovsk region. In our opinion, this subject area is not sufficiently emphasized in both Russia and African countries. The Government of the Sverdlovsk region has concluded interregional agreements on the implementation of international and foreign economic relations in the trade and economic, scientific and technical, cultural and humanitarian spheres with the Government of the Province of Mpumalanga (South Africa, 20192) and with the Province of Midlands (Zimbabwe, 20243).

The main results of the implementation of agreements in the field of culture were participation of creative groups from the province of Mpumalanga, South Africa, in the Ural Music Night music festival (2018-2019); the opening of the “South African shelving unit” in the V.G. Belinsky Library (2023); photo exhibition “Faces of Africa”, lectures on South Africa, participation of leading South African designers, fashion designers and buyers in the International Fashion Week (2024).

An important component of cooperation is education, as in 2024, more than 900 students from 28 African countries are studying in 33 higher education institutions of the Sverdlovsk region. As an example, we will cite a small study on cultural diplomacy, completed by student S. Kaba. He notes that Russia and Guinea are linked by historical ties of friendship and cooperation. Russia (then the USSR) was the first country in the world to recognize the independence of Guinea on October 2, 1958.

According to Guinean diplomats and scholars, as well as other African experts, cultural diplomacy can be defined as the promotion of national identity. It allows countries to promote their culture, history and values in the international arena; strengthen bilateral ties; promote mutual understanding. This type of diplomacy is especially important for developing countries such as Guinea, as it gives them the opportunity to declare themselves and share their cultural heritage.

Over the past five years, the Guinean government has organized a number of cultural events in Russia aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and promoting Guinean culture. Here are some notable examples:

(i) The Guinean cultural festival was organized in Moscow and featured Guinean music, dance and gastronomy. Invited Guinean artists provided an opportunity to immerse themselves in the country’s cultural traditions.

(ii) The Les Amazones de Guinée military orchestra, founded in the 1960s, took part in the 16th International Military Music Festival in Russia, held from August 23 to September 1, 2024, on Red Square in Moscow.

(iii) Contemporary Art Exhibition: Guinean artists presented their works in Russian galleries, illustrating the richness and diversity of Guinean art.

(iv) Culture and Development Workshops: Conferences were organized to discuss the place of culture in sustainable development. The Guinean student, S. Kaba concluded that Guinea’s cultural diplomacy in Russia is a vital tool for promoting national identity and strengthening bilateral relations.

Thanks to various cultural events, Guinea manages to demonstrate its cultural wealth and simultaneously build bridges with Russia, thereby promoting intercultural dialogue that is beneficial for both countries.

Thus, Russian-African cooperation is a very promising area for further interaction and is of particular interest to the population. At the same time, it is worth remembering that Africa itself is heterogeneous in its cultural diversity, and it is especially valuable to “manifest” such cultural wealth on the international agenda.

Associate Professor Ksenia Tabarinzeva-Romanova lectures at the Department of International Relations, Ural Federal University named after the first President of Russia B.N.Yeltsin