I heard a just jurist talk of a setup where the law is applied equally and everyone

is subject to it, and where it’s just weaponized for power: a pawn, clone or throne.

Where lies the posterity or the prosperity of a superb but seared nation if the status

quo doesn’t change? A jewel in a sharks’ lair, the have-nots have no cent or lattice.

Wealth is wise but a hazy, cliquey source makes the rising of sore brows make sense.

This glorified sponsorship is decay and dirt. Regular residents are desperate, not dense!

When they see the sharks channel state funds to themselves and cohorts, is it their idiocy?

When corrupt officials enrich themselves covertly outside the rule of law, it’s a kleptocracy.

Purchasing loyalty, royalty and parading the loot is cheap, chilling and ill. The rule by sleaze

is very vampiric, rule by law: icy and acidic. Rule of law frees us from fleas and their squeeze!