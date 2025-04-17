When West Meets East: Priscilla Ojo and Juma X Tie the Knot the Nigerian Traditional Way

Love truly knows no borders. Today, Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo is officially off the market as she weds her Tanzanian heartthrob, Juma X, in a beautiful display of Nigerian traditional culture.

As expected, Nigerians came out in full force to celebrate their own in grand style.

Leading the charge is none other than Iyabo Ojo, the proud mother of the bride, who promised a royalty-themed wedding — and from the very first glimpse, she delivered on every word.

The couple’s first outfit reveal was nothing short of magnificent, exuding elegance and cultural richness.

The bride, groom, mother of the bride, bridesmaids, and even the guests — everyone clearly understood the assignment. Every look was a hit, and every detail carefully curated.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ DIi7MxSoing/?utm_source=ig_ web_copy_link

Stay tuned as we bring you more heartwarming moments, stunning outfits, and all the love-filled highlights from this gorgeous union.

But first, a big congratulations to Priscilla and Juma X. May your love continue to blossom across borders.