Here are some of the best ways to celebrate the Easter holiday, depending on your vibe, whether you’re all about tradition, chill time, fun with family, or something a bit deeper:

1. Attend a Church Service

For many, Easter is first and foremost a religious celebration of the resurrection of Jesus. Sunrise services or special Easter masses are a beautiful way to reflect and reconnect spiritually.

Many Nigerians mark Easter with powerful church services, especially on Good Friday, Holy Saturday, and Easter Sunday. It’s a time to worship, reflect, and celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

2. Prepare a Special Easter Meal

Food is a big part of any celebration! Easter rice and chicken, jollof, fried rice, moi moi, small chops, or even a special swallow and soup combo—whatever your family loves, bring out the good stuff.

3. Visit Family and Friends

Easter is a great time to reconnect. Visit your loved ones, spend time with extended family, or host a small gathering at home. It’s all about creating a sense of bonding and good vibes.

4. Organize a Children’s Easter Party or Egg Hunt

Even in Nigeria, Easter egg hunts are gaining popularity. Hide small eggs or treats around the house or compound. Add snacks, music, and games, and you’ve got a mini party.

5. Give to the Less Privileged

Easter is a perfect time to share what you have. Visit orphanages, give to the homeless, or donate food items and clothing to a local charity organization. That act of kindness goes a long way.

6. Relax and Enjoy the Public Holiday

Whether it’s watching Nollywood movies, football, or taking a nap after that Easter food, you deserve rest. Use the break to recharge.

7. Attend a Community Event or Church Drama

Many churches in Nigeria organize Easter plays or concerts. These are not just entertaining—they carry deep messages about sacrifice, love, and hope.

8. Take a Short Trip or Picnic

If your budget allows, plan a mini getaway to a nearby resort, beach, or natural site. Even a picnic at a local park with friends and family can be a refreshing experience.

9. Cook or Bake Together

Make it a fun activity. Cook as a family, or try baking together – maybe a meat pie, puff-puff, or even banana bread. It creates sweet memories and sweet treats.

10. Reflect and Set Intentions

Easter symbolizes new beginnings. Take time to pray, journal, or think about what you want to change or grow in. It’s a decisive reset moment.