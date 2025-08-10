Nigeria Ships 663m Metric Tonnes of Goods to ECOWAS

Nigeria recorded the export of 663 million metric tonnes of goods to 11 member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in the first six months of 2025, according to the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

The disclosure was made by the NEPC Director-General, Mrs. Nonye Ayeni, during a press briefing on the country’s non-oil export performance for the first half of the year, held in Abuja on Sunday.

Ayeni noted that the volume marked an increase compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

“In the same vein, Nigeria exported 488 million metric tonnes of products worth 83.538 million dollars to 21 African countries outside ECOWAS.

“This is reflecting an increase of 2.59 per cent of the total export value as compared to 1.96 per cent for the same period of 2024.

“It also lends credence to the fact that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) holds the key to intra-African trade.

“Indeed, Nigeria’s active participation in the AfCFTA is a testament to the significant opportunity it offers to exporting companies, also Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs),” she stated.

The NEPC boss emphasised that such progress would enhance regional trade and accelerate economic growth across Africa. She applauded the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment for its role in positioning Nigeria as a competitive economic hub.

She revealed that among the country’s top 20 exporters, Indorama Eleme Fertiliser and Chemical Ltd. and Starlink Global and Ideal Ltd. retained their positions as the first and second leading companies, with market shares of 11.92 per cent and 8.82 per cent respectively.

During the review period, 29 banks facilitated export transactions, processing a total of 10,214 Nigeria Export Proceed Forms (NXPs) for non-oil shipments.

“A total of 10,214 Nigeria Export Proceed Forms (NXPs) were opened through these banks for non-oil exports with Zenith Bank Plc leading the pack with 31.98 per cent of the total NXPs for non-oil export.

“While First Bank Nigeria Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc came second and third, with 12.44 per cent and 11.47 per cent, respectively,” Ayeni explained.

She added that 18 designated exit points were used to move Nigeria’s non-oil products to international markets. These comprised eight seaports, three international airports, and seven land borders, with seaports handling 94.15 per cent of all non-oil exports.

The council, she said, also rolled out over 252 capacity-building programmes across the nation during the first half of the year, attracting 27,352 participants.

The training covered export documentation, procedures, and readiness, as well as industry-specific best practices.

“We also carried out training in the area of Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), Good Warehousing Practice (GWP), Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), packaging and labelling, among others,” she added.