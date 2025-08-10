Menu
Search
Subscribe

Nigeria Ships 663m Metric Tonnes of Goods to ECOWAS

News
By: Merit Ugolo

Date:

Container port, Shenzhen, China – Yinwei Liu/Getty Images. China’s Ministry of Commerce announced on Friday that the 34% tariff would apply to all U.S.-originated imports starting April 10.

Nigeria recorded the export of 663 million metric tonnes of goods to 11 member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in the first six months of 2025, according to the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

 

The disclosure was made by the NEPC Director-General, Mrs. Nonye Ayeni, during a press briefing on the country’s non-oil export performance for the first half of the year, held in Abuja on Sunday.

 

Ayeni noted that the volume marked an increase compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

 

“In the same vein, Nigeria exported 488 million metric tonnes of products worth 83.538 million dollars to 21 African countries outside ECOWAS.

 

“This is reflecting an increase of 2.59 per cent of the total export value as compared to 1.96 per cent for the same period of 2024.

 

“It also lends credence to the fact that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) holds the key to intra-African trade.

 

“Indeed, Nigeria’s active participation in the AfCFTA is a testament to the significant opportunity it offers to exporting companies, also Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs),” she stated.

 

The NEPC boss emphasised that such progress would enhance regional trade and accelerate economic growth across Africa. She applauded the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment for its role in positioning Nigeria as a competitive economic hub.

 

She revealed that among the country’s top 20 exporters, Indorama Eleme Fertiliser and Chemical Ltd. and Starlink Global and Ideal Ltd. retained their positions as the first and second leading companies, with market shares of 11.92 per cent and 8.82 per cent respectively.

 

During the review period, 29 banks facilitated export transactions, processing a total of 10,214 Nigeria Export Proceed Forms (NXPs) for non-oil shipments.

 

“A total of 10,214 Nigeria Export Proceed Forms (NXPs) were opened through these banks for non-oil exports with Zenith Bank Plc leading the pack with 31.98 per cent of the total NXPs for non-oil export.

 

“While First Bank Nigeria Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc came second and third, with 12.44 per cent and 11.47 per cent, respectively,” Ayeni explained.

 

She added that 18 designated exit points were used to move Nigeria’s non-oil products to international markets. These comprised eight seaports, three international airports, and seven land borders, with seaports handling 94.15 per cent of all non-oil exports.

 

The council, she said, also rolled out over 252 capacity-building programmes across the nation during the first half of the year, attracting 27,352 participants.

 

The training covered export documentation, procedures, and readiness, as well as industry-specific best practices.

 

“We also carried out training in the area of Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), Good Warehousing Practice (GWP), Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), packaging and labelling, among others,” she added.

Previous article
NDLEA Arrests 23-Year-Old Drug Dealer in Kano, Seize Codeine and Cash
Merit Ugolo
Merit Ugolo

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Latest News

More like this
Related

NDLEA Arrests 23-Year-Old Drug Dealer in Kano, Seize Codeine and Cash

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano...

BREAKING: Police Officer Raids Maibiredi TV Station in Gusau, Seizes Equipment

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
In controversial circumstances, a police officer forcefully entered the...

The Long Road to August” — An August Meeting That Could Cost More Than It Gives

Linus Anagboso Linus Anagboso -
They called it tradition. They called it duty. But in the...

When the Watchmen Fail: Nigeria’s Big Three Are Rotting from the Inside.

Linus Anagboso Linus Anagboso -
If you want to see a country bleed without...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

NDLEA Arrests 23-Year-Old Drug Dealer in Kano, Seize Codeine and Cash

News 0
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano...

BREAKING: Police Officer Raids Maibiredi TV Station in Gusau, Seizes Equipment

News 0
In controversial circumstances, a police officer forcefully entered the...

The Long Road to August” — An August Meeting That Could Cost More Than It Gives

Columns 0
They called it tradition. They called it duty. But in the...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.