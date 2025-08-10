Menu
Harbinger of Terror in Aviation Sector

ColumnsMonday
By: Richard Odusanya

Date:

Democracy in Africa and Hopes.

A significant controversy has emerged regarding the conduct of Wasiu Ayinde (Kwam1), the renowned Fuji musician, and his recent altercation with airport officials, sparking widespread speculation about the circumstances leading to this incident.

Some believe his unruly behavior was prompted by his close relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (PBAT). A notion that has garnered significant attention.

With the benefit of hindsight: causing a scene at the airport just because you were told not to bring liquids over 100ml is unacceptable, no matter who you are. Standing in front of an aircraft to stop it from taking off is not just reckless, it’s potentially criminal. That kind of action can lead to arrest, prosecution, and even jail time for interfering with aircraft operations or breaching airport security.

Regeneration of values: there comes a time in the life of a nation when silence in the face of impunity becomes complicity.

This is not about politics, region, or culture. It is about national discipline. About setting the right example in a country where the elite constantly bend rules while the poor suffer the weight of the law. It is about sending a message that airports are not beer parlors and that royalty does not mean lawlessness.

If our cultural icons will not uphold standards, then let the law remind them of the standards they are sworn to respect.

We salute those who recorded the video. We commend the Value-Jet team for refusing to be bullied. And we urge the judiciary to be fearless in delivering justice. The future of our national safety depends on it.

May this sad incident mark a turning point—not just in aviation security, but in how we hold our public figures accountable.

Nigeria certainly deserves better than all these inpunitious rascalities by some socalled national stars (I’ll prefer calling them diminishing local lanterns).

In conclusion, I’d like to share with our readers a particular opinion: “This is not just misconduct — it borders on terrorism and must not go unpunished,” a concerned Nigerian wrote, echoing the wave of public outrage among netizens.

Richard ODUSANYA, a Public Affairs Analyst and Good Governance Advocate can be reached via odusanyagold@gmail.com

Nigeria Ships 663m Metric Tonnes of Goods to ECOWAS
Richard Odusanya
Richard Odusanya

