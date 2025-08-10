Menu
NDLEA Arrests 23-Year-Old Drug Dealer in Kano, Seize Codeine and Cash

News
By: Hassan Haruna

Date:

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano State has arrested a 23-year-old suspected drug dealer, Faisal Yusuf-Umar, in Fagge Local Government Area.

 

According to the agency’s spokesperson on Sunday, Sadiq Muhammad Maigatari, the arrest followed a surveillance operation based on community reports about the suspect’s activities.

 

On July 18, NDLEA operatives raided Yusuf Umar’s home in Dandali, Fagge, recovering 40 bottles (4kg) of Benylin with Codeine and N204,000 in cash.

 

The Kano State Strategic Commander, Abubakar Idris Ahmad, said the arrest reflects the NDLEA’s determination to tackle drug trafficking and abuse in the state.

 

He noted that the agency is working to dismantle drug dealer networks that endanger public health and safety.

 

He urged residents to report suspicious activities, stressing that the fight against drug abuse is a shared responsibility.

